Target Refuses to Carry Mark Levin's Latest Book [Updated]

Like many people in the business of writing, I am working on a book. I would venture to say most people have thought of writing one. When I was a radio host, various locals would occasionally hit me up for a spot on the air to promote their book, often published via a vanity press. There were one or two worth reading. One was a Victorian romance novel that I almost turned down because it was so awful. I tend to be long-winded, but this particular volume was almost a 350-page run-on sentence. But I owed someone a favor and did the interview.

Like many conservative pundits and personalities, Mark Levin has written several books. His latest, The Democrat Party Hates America, is due out in November. One outlet has told Levn’s publisher that it will not carry the book in its stores: Target. This is not exactly a revelation on the scale of that given to St. John on the Isle of Patmos. Of course Target would refuse to carry the book. The irony is that no one who would buy the book would be caught dead in a Target at this point if they could help it. Although we stopped going to Target after the bathroom issue reared its ugly…head, I never liked going in there in the first place. There is something creepy about Target. Every Target into which I have ever ventured has had low lighting and an ominous feel, like some weird holdover from the large discount stores of the ’70s. Target has always felt like a creepy liminal space, something out of The Backrooms. Whenever I have been in a Target, there was a nagging feeling that I might not get out. Levin said on Twitter Wednesday:

Target has informed my publisher, Simon & Schuster, that it will not carry my new book when it is released on September 19. It claims that certain customers might be offended by the title. Imagine that! So, the corporatist leftwing censorship begins. I will discuss this in more detail on this evening’s radio show. However, I’d like to encourage you to go to Amazon.com and pre-order your discounted copies. Let’s send a big message and drive pre-order sales way up on Amazon’s list. Thank you! amazon.com/Democrat-Par.ty

Levin later commented, “Target is certainly free to do as it wishes. And so are we. A final good riddance to woke corporatists. They should fear my book.”

Oddly enough, Just the News reports that The Democrat Party Hates America was available for pre-order on Target’s website on Thursday morning. So Target, which is the epitome of creepy corporatism, still wants your money and will still sell you the book. But smarting from the bomb threats and tantrums and meltdowns from the LGBTQ Add-A-Letter-Here community, it wants to do so in much the same way bootleggers sold booze through speakeasies during Prohibition. It doesn’t want to be seen selling you the book. And that kind of duplicity is at the heart of the problem. While Target is afraid of putting the book on the shelves, it will still sell you a copy via the web (at least for now). It is similar to how the Democrat Party will claim that It loves America when the reverse is actually true. Well, I should qualify that statement. The Democrat Party hates those parts of America that remain of its former (and to a small degree current) incarnations. So in that respect, Levin is spot on, although I haven’t read the book. The America that the Democrat Party loves is still a work in progress.

That America is a country of poverty, violence, burned-out buildings, bread lines, and faceless, soulless worker bees shuffling from pod to work to the Two Minutes Hate, and back to the pod for a bowl of food pellets and a telescreen study on the Wisdom of George Soros. In that America, minorities will be useful tools, children will be sex toys, and everyone else will be a drone or a corpse. And the important part is that those Democrats will never see any of it. They will be enjoying the scent of pine trees and a view of the mountains from the Great Afterparty in Aspen. And the people who run Target and the other hangers-on will not be invited unless someone is needed to serve drinks, mop floors, or tune skis. But they will all comply, perhaps out of a fool’s hope that they may be included—or out of fear.

Perhaps Levin’s next book should be Why America Fears the Democrat Party. It’s high time someone asked that question, anyway. Or hell, maybe I’ll write it myself.

Update: A Target spokesman told Fox News Digital that it will copy Levin’s book in its bricks-and-mortar stores:

We’ve been offering this book for pre-sale since mid-June. As we have with Mark Levin’s past books, many of which are currently available for sale at Target, we’ll offer his newest title for sale when it is available on September 19. The use of the word ‘hate’ in the title caused our team to reach out to the publisher, but as stated, we are continuing to offer this book for pre-sale now, and it will be available for sale on its release date. We regret any confusion this situation caused.

Levin responded in a comment to Fox News: “The thing about free speech and market capitalism is that they are fantastic and crucial variables to a free society. All I do is go on radio last night as well as post on my social sites and explain exactly what took place- that is Target was not going to place any of my new books in their retail stores.”