The Greatness of America...Summed Up in a Single Sandwhich

We are approaching the Fourth of July. That means burgers, hotdogs, swimming pools, boats, and ATVs. And, of course, fireworks on such a scale that they have already managed to scare the hell out of my trained hunting dog, who is quite used to the sound of gunfire. It is what it is. But in the midst of the hoopla, which may include you visiting a local stadium or park for fireworks and result in you losing some of your hair trying to get out of the parking lot, we tend to forget what makes America great.

Recently, I posted a piece on my daughter and grandkids leaving the state to start a new life. One commenter decided to take me to task, stating that my issue was not horrific enough to merit a column and essentially asserting that I was involved in some form of navel-gazing. Presuming that this individual was not a paid left-wing troll, who may not realize that he or she will soon be replaced by AI, I concluded that they had missed the point of the piece. God may reveal Himself in the macro, but He is equally capable of and frequently chooses to reveal Himself in the micro: little moments of revelation that allow one to grow one’s worldview, even if by an inch at a time. It has been said that the devil is in the details. And oddly enough, the same is true for God. He chooses the small moments to teach us lessons that we might not otherwise learn were they revealed amid grandeur. After all, a person is measured not by their deeds that are displayed to the masses, but by how they choose to live their lives. God is in the details, and for that matter, so is America.

My wife is a nurse practitioner. She has delivered babies by flashlight in Haiti. She has traveled to the interior of Guatemala to assist in surgeries for people who have no health care. She has been a trauma and ICU nurse and has on more than one occasion demanded that I pull over on a wintry evening so that she could render aid to someone who had run off the road or into a light post or another vehicle. She has been known to brush me aside when someone has been injured or fallen ill in front of us. Currently, my wife is specializing in home health and visits various facilities and homes throughout the region.

She has a patient who will probably not be with us for much longer. She has been caring for him for some time, and in their many conversations he mentioned his favorite food is a patty melt. His family recently moved him closer to them as his time on this earth is nearing its end and he is receiving hospice care. Since he is no longer in her work territory she doesn’t get to see him anymore. She happened to be close enough to go visit him and wanted to take him his favorite food, the aforementioned patty melt.

The trouble is that patty melts are not as plentiful or easy to find as they used to be. Tacos? Burgers? Sub sandwiches? BLTs? No shortage of those. A faux-swordfish, vegan soy burrito? Coming right up. The Hunt for the Patty Melt was a bit more challenging. They don’t make patty melts in the same number that they used to. And the places that will still put one together for you were far away from the patient.

My wife finally went to our favorite sports bar to ask for a patty melt. At first, the joint said, “We don’t make patty melts.” Then she explained the circumstances and the manager essentially said, “What the hell? Let’s throw together a patty melt.” And so the patient got to enjoy a patty melt. Even if the restaurant had to go off-menu to do it.

On the face of it, one patty melt is not a big deal. The more jaded among us will be tempted to say, “So what? Who cares?” Those people can shut up. Never mind for the moment, “Making America Great Again.” This is what made America great in the first place. That attitude of “what the hell, let’s do it” is why we invented so many great things. It is why we fought a war for independence. It is why we took each other on in the fight to end slavery. It is why we wrestled with the issue of civil rights. It’s why we defeated fascism. It’s how the Wright Brothers took to the air and how Neil Armstrong walked on the moon. It’s why we built great cities. It’s why people fight to get into this country as opposed to fighting to get out. Americans have a unique way of looking at a problem and finding solutions, orthodox or otherwise. And Americans are never afraid to color outside of the lines, even as those who posit themselves as our leaders whine and implore us to stay in our seats with our mouths shut and our hands folded.

Related: For Creator and Country: The Virtue of Patriotism

Yes, America has its sins. It has had its share of mistakes and injustices. But it has always been more than that. And despite what the designated idiot on your TV screen, or some morally bereft and intellectually challenged Hollywood, political, or social media shrew would have you believe, America is still great. Not because it ignores its sins, but because it strives to overcome them and light new trails. Were America not great, so many people would not be trying to become Americans, and so many evil people would not be trying to destroy it from within and without. The spirit of “what the hell, let’s do it” is the reason why someone will drop everything to make a patty melt for a dying person. It is the perfect example of the greatness of America exhibited on a micro level. We are in fact unique. And we constantly strive to do better. It is in fact why we celebrate the Fourth of July. America’s greatness is always ahead of her. And left to their own devices, Americans can always find new ways to get there.

Incidentally, the name of the joint is Melvin’s Public House on Main Street in Heber City, Utah. If you happen to be in Heber, stop by and throw them some business. They deserve it. They have a great selection of draft beers and make an outstanding cheeseburger. You may even run into me there. Just don’t order a patty melt. They aren’t on the menu. And don’t mention my name. Nobody knows who I am and that won’t get you a good seat, anyway. But eat heartily and tip well.

Have a great Fourth and God Bless America.