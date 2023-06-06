Canada's Tolerance Meter Just Broke

What happens when an unstoppable progressive force meets an immovable progressive wall? Apologies, for starters. Once again, Canada, America’s nutty neo-fascist neighbor to the north, has broken new ground in Leftist weirdness. As you know all too well at this point, it is Pride month here, there, and everywhere. And Canada is no exception. The current ruling class of Canucks has never met a progressive mantra it didn’t enthusiastically embrace. But unlike a certain brand of peanut butter cups whose name I cannot mention, sometimes two great tastes don’t go great together.

As Pride Month kicked into gear, a teacher at Londonderry Jr. High in Edmonton unloaded on students who opted not to attend a Pride event.

You can't be Canadian if you don't believe people can't marry whoever they want! You don't belong here! A teacher at Londonderry Junior High School in Edmonton, Canada, tells Muslim pupils off for skipping school to avoid LGBTQ Pride events. pic.twitter.com/mVEwOFAT92 — 5Pillars (@5Pillarsuk) June 6, 2023

This, ahem, educator apparently missed an important point about Islam. It is opposed to homosexuality. That may not be what she believes, but it is the reality. Of course, reality and progressivism have never gone hand-in-hand. Maybe she thinks that Islam is similar to the Western churches that have bent over backward to accommodate the LGBTQ lobby. Whether one agrees with the tenets of Islam or not, the prohibition against homosexuality is non-negotiable. The fact is that the students whose religion she claims to respect would not have been able to attend even if they wanted to go. The punchline is that she was so opposed to homophobia and transphobia that she resorted to Islamophobia. But can you blame her? With all of those flags, pins, signs, isms, marches, and protests, it must be practically impossible to remember what one is supposed to be supporting on any given day.

And then there was the teacher’s comment, “We believe in freedom.” That’s rich, coming from a Canadian progressive. If this teacher is not going to let Muslim students off the hook for adhering to their religion, Christians, conservatives, or people who simply have the temerity to believe in biology don’t stand a chance. This lady would turn straight Christian students into chum.

Even as the teacher’s words were practically still hanging in the air, someone at the district realized they had a hot, woke mess on their hands. The school issued a quick if tepid apology.

Londonderry Junior High School in Edmonton, Canada, has expressed regret for the words used by the teacher who reprimanded Muslim kids for skipping LGBTQ Pride events. pic.twitter.com/ljQ93ql1zl — 5Pillars (@5Pillarsuk) June 6, 2023

Poor Principal Ed Charpentier. You have to feel somewhat sorry for the guy. There was no way when he sat down with his morning coffee at the start of the week that he could have seen this coming. This is a woke nightmare. And as Martha and the Vandellas once said, there is nowhere to run to and nowhere to hide. On the other hand, one reaps what one sows, and Charpentier and the teacher should get ready to sit down and savor a big bite of a crap sandwich. And the rest of Canada may want to start thinking about what it wants to drink when it is its turn to order. After all, this is what happens when you make Pride the state religion. Pride will have no other gods before it. And it is never appeased.