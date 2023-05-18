Right on Cue: Cori Bush Wants $14 Trillion in Federal Reparations

You can’t tell me you didn’t see this coming. Once California began to seriously consider reparations, it was only a matter of time before it became an effort on the federal level yet again. And that time is now. Missouri Democrat Cori Bush has introduced legislation that will dole out $14 trillion in reparations for slavery and oppression. NPR had this quote from Bush:

The United States has a moral and legal obligation to provide reparations for the enslavement of Africans and its lasting harm on the lives of millions of Black people. America must provide reparations if we desire a prosperous future for all. We know that we continue to live under slavery’s vestiges. We know how slavery has perpetuated Jim Crow. We know how slavery’s impacts live on today. It’s unjust and it wouldn’t happen in a just and fair and equitable society. Those are not the natural consequences of human society. They are directly caused by our federal government’s role in the enslavement and exploitation of Africans and Black people throughout our history. [sic]

The outlet noted that similar legislation has been introduced during every session since 1989. Bush’s rationale for the bill includes the need to address issues such as voter suppression, black health issues, and a “racial wealth gap.” NPR said that black Americans support the measure with greater interest coming from younger people. And who wouldn’t support getting a massive stack of free cash? Find me that person. Conversely, roughly three-quarters of white people oppose the idea, along with a majority of Asians and Latinos. The outlet said that over 90% of the Republicans don’t like the concept with Democrats splitting along the issue roughly 50-50.

Why run this piece of legislation around the block again? Well, Bush probably figures that the debate in California will give her bill some steam. And please remember and do not forget that many Democrats are racists or race-baiters themselves, and the Squad is no exception. This bill is the perfect way to deepen the existing chasm of the racial divide with the bonus that detractors will run the risk of being called racist. And with more and more black people drifting away from the Democrat plantation, reparations are the perfect way to lure them back. President Biden would be more than happy to take his executive crayon in hand and scrawl his name to such a bill in between licks of ice cream if it were to pass. Which is unlikely, albeit not impossible in a GOP-controlled House. And if the bill fails to pass, it will make the perfect talking point for the next election and serve as a terrific reason to elect a Democrat majority and a Democrat president.

Of course, the big question is: where would we get $14 trillion? It could be that Bush actually believes that we could simply make more money. But you and I know what the answer will be: taxes. The Democrats may try the usual pantomime of telling us it will only be a tax on wealthy Americans, such as the top 1%. But not enough of those people exist to shoulder that load. And those that could are either well enough connected or savvy enough to avoid such liabilities. So we will either run out of rich people really quickly, or they will find a way to protect themselves. And so, the Dems will go to the next bracket. Eventually, they will get to the one you are in. But take heart. You’ll be absolved of your guilt for at least three months, and I’m sure your personal Nobel Peace Price will be mailed out with your tax bill.