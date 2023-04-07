What Race Are Your Kidneys? The Biden Administration May Want To Know

As any dictatorial regime worth its salt knows, one of the key components to dominating a culture is to fractionalize it in as many ways as possible. Once upon a time, the Communists tried to do this using class and income as the watersheds. But that approach failed and so our current would-be overlords have fallen back on the tried-and-true methods of dividing us by race. There are other tools, but that one has been a success for years, so it is no surprise that those who would raise their personal flags over the rubble of a nation would employ it. It is pretty much the smart bomb when it comes to policy enforcement, and has the ability to end conversations and force dissenters into silence. And in the 21st Century, every white person is racist, whether they know it or not. Race is the Swiss Army knife of the administration since it can be used for so many things. Don’t like a policy? You’re racist. Own a gun? You’re racist. Want to put gas in your car, read a book, season a rack of ribs, get a haircut or hang a picture on a wall? You’re racist.

Of course, leftists are quite adept at accusing other people of things of which they themselves are patently guilty. As I write this, the most corrupt collection of Democrats in the history of the United States is trying to get Clarence Thomas removed from the Supreme Court. Why? Because they don’t like conservatives and want to pack the court. As long as they get what they want, they don’t care about ethical issues. AOC (who faces ethics issues of her own) and the other members of the mob are so insular, out-of-touch, and egotistical that they would tie a tourniquet around their necks to stop a nosebleed. Unfortunately, all too often, the necks they want to tie are ours.

Speaking of medical issues, it appears that the Biden administration is trying to prioritize organ transplants not by need, but by race. The goal of this, of course, is to place yet another partition between Americans and maintain a stranglehold on the country. And race is the best way to leverage power. America First Legal Foundation caught wind of the move and filed a FOIA request which you can read in full here. The letter from AFL states in part:

On February 16, 2023, President Biden continued his radical, racist, and fundamentally anti-American overhaul of every federal function under the guise of “equity” by signing a new “Executive Order on Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.”1 Among other things, agencies were ordered to “prevent and remedy discrimination, including by protecting the public from algorithmic discrimination,” which it defined as “instances when automated systems contribute to unjustified different treatments or impacts disfavoring people based on their actual or perceived race, color, ethnicity … or any other classification protected by law.”2 When read in context with the ongoing efforts of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to racialize health policy, the new Executive Order signals that the Biden Administration intends to unlawfully alter the Health Resources and Service Administration (HRSA) Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) to make organs for transplant available based on the race of the recipient, not medical need.

The AFL notes that the National Organ Transplant Act of 1984 makes no consideration for race, but stipulates that there should be, “a national list of individuals who need organs” as well as “establish … medical criteria for allocating organs.” It further requires each organ donation organization operating under the OPTN allocate organs “according to established medical criteria.” It adds that Congress created a provision to consider racial factors for “studies and demonstration projects for the purpose of improving procedures for organ donation procurement and allocation.”

The request concludes with:

As ordered by President Biden, HHS is trying to push through an arbitrary and breathtakingly racist once-in-a-generation overhaul of the nation’s organ transplant system. Given the Biden Administration’s deep-seated obsession with dividing Americans based on their race, there is a clear and present danger that Biden’s HHS, HRSA, and CMS plan to allocate donated organs based on the race of the recipient rather than on medical criteria as Congress has required.

Is Biden responsible for this? Partly, I think. The president’s handlers are hard at work implementing the agenda that the Obama administration was not able to complete. But Biden, as addle-minded as he may be, is all too happy to sign or stamp whatever is placed in front of him, simply because he thinks he is entitled to his time in the Oval Office. He sees himself as a Kennedy. Just look at how many photo ops show him seated in front of the bust of RFK. He wants us all to believe we are still living in the ’60s. And he wants to “out-Herod Herod” by advancing the most progressive agenda in history. His goal is to eclipse Obama, which is something he can never do. But he’ll try like hell and burn down the country in the process.