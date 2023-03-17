The International Criminal Court Issues an Arrest Warrant for Putin

The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The BBC reported Friday morning that the court had charged Putin with war crimes, which include deporting children from Ukraine to Russia. The court says it has reason to believe that Putin was directly involved in the deportations and may have worked with others. It alleges that Putin failed to stop others from committing the unlawful deportations. The ICC also is calling for Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova to be apprehended. The BBC is reporting that Lvova-Belova claims that she adopted a 15-year-old boy from Mariupol and that she thanked Putin for his assistance in the matter.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin called the decision a historic one for Ukraine and international law. The country’s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said that the warrant was “only the beginning.” Jonathan Leader Maynard, a lecturer in international politics at King’s College London, told the BBC that the court has been investigating Putin for potential war crimes since March of last year and that the evidence against Putin was strong enough that the ICC could not have avoided issuing the warrants.

