Even Californians Don't Want to See Newsom as President

If you are old enough, you may remember this little ditty:

“Nobody likes me

Everybody hates me

I guess I’ll go eat worms.”

Fortunately for the Malibu Barbie Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, worms probably aren’t on the menu at French Laundry. And chances are that the vapid, ambitious Chancellor of Hair Gel doesn’t care that most residents of the Golden State would rather see him sell Amway products or delicious Herbalife supplements as opposed to being president. Or LuLaRoe leggings. Whatever. Just as long as he doesn’t move into the Oval Office.

A recent Quinnipiac poll of 1,091 registered voters showed that seven out of ten respondents in California did not want Lose ‘Em Newsom to take up residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. That includes 54% of Democrats who were polled. But this is California, the state that people flee to continue exercising their bad choices elsewhere, and a surprising number seem to still struggle with admitting they have been wrong. Although some seem to be slowly getting there. Sixty-three percent say immigration is good for the country, although 53 percent also believe that the border with Mexico is not secure. Also:

4 in 10 voters (39 percent) think that undocumented immigrants are provided with too much protection in California, while 27 percent think they are not provided with enough protection, and 27 percent think undocumented immigrants are provided with the right amount of protection.

When it comes to the thorny issue of guns:

Voters support 58 – 39 percent stricter gun laws in California. Voters support 61 – 36 percent a ban on assault weapons in the state. Voters think 66 – 31 percent that the state should set limits on where people can carry guns in public. Voters think 77 – 21 percent that people under the age of 21 should be restricted from obtaining a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Forty-two percent of voters think that gun violence in California is a crisis, while 47 percent think it is a problem but not a crisis, and 8 percent think it is not a problem at all. Seven out of 10 voters (70 percent) say they do not personally own a gun, while 24 percent say they do own one. Among those who do not own a gun, 25 percent say they are considering acquiring one

Fifty-three percent of respondents said that they could afford to live in California. Forty-five percent said that the cost of living was too steep. Four out of ten people said that if they could afford to move, they would.

It is a fact that you can see more homeless people in California than Disney characters or movie stars. Eighty-four percent of those who responded to the poll said that homelessness is a serious problem and 69 percent think that the state is not doing enough to help the homeless. Eighty-two percent said that California is experiencing a housing crisis.

Forty percent said California’s economy is “excellent” or “good.” This is what happens when you legalize weed. Or if you poll the uber-rich. Fifty-nine percent said it was “not so good” or “poor.” So someone is sobering up. Or just getting tired of saying, “I told you so.”

Newsom also garnered a 44-43 split on job approval, with the slight majority approving of the current train wreck in California. When it came to Biden, 48 percent gave him a thumbs-up on the job he has done, while 47 percent did not approve.

Crime was rated as a lower priority by Republicans and Independents. Republicans had it at number five, while Independents listed it as their third-greatest concern. Democrats said that the top three issues facing the state were homelessness, affordable housing, and climate change.

We get it, California. We know that the first step to healing is admitting that you have a problem. And you aren’t quite ready to do that just yet. We know that you believe that if you just repeat the progressive mantras and vote Democrat, eventually, the moon will be in the Seventh House, Jupiter will align with Mars, peace will guide the planets and love will steer the stars.

Because we love you, we’re going to give it to you straight, Moonbeam: The Age of Aquarius AIN’T COMIN’. 1969 was how many years ago? It’s time to wake up and smell the pot smoke. This isn’t working and Gavin just isn’t that into you. He’s into him. We know you need some time to process this and we are willing to give you space. All the space from one of your state’s borders to the next. Take all the time you need to process this situation. But until you come to terms and admit your mistake, try to keep your dog off our lawn.