Update: Elnaz Rekabi Is Back in Iran

Fox News is reporting that Elnaz Rekabi arrived in Tehran Wednesday morning with people cheering and shouting, “Hero!” She also received flowers from an admirer. Fox is reporting that Rekabi removed her hijab as a reaction to the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran’s morality police because she did not correctly wear a hijab.

However, at the airport, Rekabi said that she forgot to wear her headscarf during the competition, reiterating a post on an Instagram account attributed to her. Speculation continues as to whether or not those statements have been made under duress.

She stated, “I came back to Iran with peace of mind, although I had a lot of tension and stress. But so far, thank God, nothing has happened.” The Iranian embassy in Seoul sent out a Tweet Tuesday denying any “fake, false news” and “disinformation” regarding the story.