The Texas Sheriff Investigating DeSantis Is Under Fire for a Botched Murder Investigation

Bexar County, Texas, Sheriff Javier Salazar is investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard and interrupting brunch and tennis matches on the tony island. The immigrants in question left Bexar County for Florida and were then sent to the liberal paradise.

WESH reported Salazar’s announcement at a Monday presser:

“The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into the migrants that were lured from the Migrant Resource Center, located in Bexar County, TX, and flown to Florida, where they were ultimately left to fend for themselves in Martha’s Vineyard, MA,” the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “Additionally, we are working with private attorneys who are representing the victims, as well as advocacy organizations regarding this incident.”

He also made allegations of migrants being lured under false pretenses.

National Review points out that Salazar does not actually have any crimes to investigate and has admitted that fact. Of course, Salazar is a Democrat and is enjoying some praise and notoriety from the mainstream media and the social media mob.

However, two families in Bexar County are calling for the Texas Rangers to investigate a shooting case they say Salazar and his office mishandled in 2019. Television station KSAT notes that the shooting occurred in Boerne and involved two girls and their mother. In 2019, the coroner ruled that the case was double murder and suicide. Salazar continued to investigate the matter before declaring it incomplete and designating it as a cold case.

The families claim that they have heard nothing from Salazar’s office since 2020 and have had to make their case through the media. The station quoted Joseph Hoelscher, an attorney for one family, as saying: “[Sheriff Salazar has] inflicted more pain on this family than anyone else other than whoever it was who killed their daughters,” One of the families has asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to assign the Rangers to the case.

The Bexar County declined an interview with KSAT but released the following statement:

“We have not seen the letter submitted by the Bribiescas Family to the Attorney General’s Office, this case remains ongoing with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, there are pending items the investigator assigned to this case has had difficulty obtaining through attempts with the retained attorney, including difficulty making contact with Mr. Hoelscher. The assigned investigator will continue to devote his efforts until every facet of this investigation has been completed, in order to provide closure for the families of Nichol Olsen, Alexa Montez and London Bribiescas.”

On Monday, Hoelscher said “He’s gone so far as to attack my client and myself personally, claiming that we’re money hungry… We believed based on all of our interactions with Salazar and the Sheriff’s Office, that they’re intentionally withholding an outcome in this investigation to punish this family.” He opined that Salazar was trying to distract from mistakes made on the case.

If Salazar has not been able to make headway on a case that has been open since 2019 and is continuing to leave grieving families in limbo, what business does he have investigating DeSantis? If he wants to be true to his oath, he should save the grandstanding until after he has solved the deaths of two little girls and their mother and brought those families some closure.