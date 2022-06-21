Damn You All to Hell

I do most of the cooking in my house. Mainly because it is a good way to wind down after a long day and it gives me an excellent excuse to slug back an IPA or a sauvignon blanc since wine is kind of a hobby of mine. The only day of the year I am exiled from the culinary endeavors in my home is Thanksgiving. My wife wants the turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie to be “just so,” and I am more than happy to surrender my spatula. Plus, it gives me a chance to indulge in my Thanksgiving Eve ritual of drinking one of the aforementioned IPAs and watching Planet of the Apes. Not the increasingly abysmal sequels, the TV series, the somewhat intriguing Tim Burton adaptation, or the recent reboots. I’m talking about the original 1968 version with Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall, and Linda Harrison. One Thanksgiving Eve, before the influx of kids and grandkids that was due the next day, my wife brought me some extra pumpkin pie filling in a bowl (don’t judge) and asked, “Whatever do you see in that movie?” I replied that the movie has gorillas with rifles on horses and was a guy thing and thus beyond female comprehension. If memory serves, she popped me on the head with a mixing spoon, but my point still stands.

As an interesting piece of cinematic trivia, the original screenplay was penned by Rod Serling of Twilight Zone fame and has only a nominally similar resemblance to the original book, La Planète des singes by Pierre Boulle. The movie was and is a commentary on the turbulent state of affairs in America and the world in the 1960s, although it did get several digs in at many of the accepted conventions of American life. And that is fine, since satire is an important part of the development of a culture, and in medieval times, the court jester could say things to the king which could get other people beheaded.

If you have not seen it (and if you haven’t, what’s wrong with you?), you know the climax. Astronaut Taylor, played by Charlton Heston, happens upon a ruined Statue of Liberty. He realizes that he has not been on some distant planet where the roles of man and animal have been reversed after all. He has been on Earth, in the distant future where humanity has been destroyed by nuclear war. He falls to his knees in the surf and cries:

“ You finally, really did it. You maniacs! You blew it up! God damn you! God damn you all to hell!”

I know what you are thinking:G to the point, Brown. Noted. The maniacs in Canada set some more charges to blow up liberty on Tuesday. The bill, Bill C-11, which is backed by Justin Trudeau and his handlers/cronies, passed the House and is on its way to the Senate. The vote passed 208 to 117. Every party but the Conservatives voted in favor of it.

The bill will give the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission the power for “regulat[ing] the internet and social media in the same way that it regulates national broadcasting,” according to the Post Millennial.

Then-Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said that the bill would give new powers to the CRTC by “regulat[ing] the internet and social media in the same way that it regulates national broadcasting,” He went on to add: “The bill is about ensuring that these platforms that act like broadcasters pay their fair share when it comes to Canadian culture. … It’s about spending obligations. … It’s not about content moderation.”

Of course it’s not. Why would handing control of the internet over to the Trudeau administration not be about content moderation? This is, of course, the same administration that sent mounted police into the street to trample and abuse people during the truckers’ demonstration. Why should anyone be concerned about such a group of people exerting control over the primary means of communication in the 21st century? Nothing to see here, citizen, move along.

And so Canada continues its plunge into the abyss. And make no mistake, we are not far behind. You already know about Twitter and CNN. But does anyone remember Google’s repeated visit to the Obama White House? You can learn more about that here and here. And there is plenty more where those come from. Big Tech canoodling with the White House for cash and favor? Perish the thought! Move along, citizen.

Interestingly enough, in Boulle’s original novel, the humans become subservient to the apes not by violence, but through a steady progression of complacence, submissiveness, and subservience. And to be honest, my beef is not with the Left. Progs are gonna prog. The legacy media and the Cenobites on daytime and late-night TV will continue to bleat “Four legs, good, two legs better!” Like Orwell’s sheep in Animal Farm. My objection is to the 208 cowards in the Canadian House, and everyone who will go duly into their stalls in obedience. My objection is to the people in Canada and the U.S. who will go along to get along because they think that by showing the backs of their necks, they can somehow hang on to their homes, businesses, or churches. Those who think that by bending a knee, they will somehow get a pass.

To those people: You will not get a pass. You may bend the knee to all of their demands, but it will not matter. They will make you bow, scrape, and dance. Then they will take what they want anyway. And there is little comfort in being a Quisling. The destruction of society will likely not come in the form of a warhead. It will come through one person after another blithely accepting a new rule, a new restriction, or a new law that slowly but surely reduces humanity to chattel. And years from now, your descendants will realize what you sold out for a fleeting moment of comfort. And they will say, “ You finally, really did it. You maniacs! You blew it up! God damn you! God damn you all to hell!”