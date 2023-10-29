The 10 Mass Shootings Since Lewiston You Didn't Hear About

Most news articles about the animal in Lewiston, Maine, who shot 31 people, killing 18, focus specifically on the shooter’s skin color and “AR-15 style” rifle. The media seem to have missed the ten mass shootings that have taken place in the three and a half days since the Maine massacre.

FACT-O-RAMA! A mass shooting is defined as four or more people shot, not including the shooter, in a fluid situation.

Lewiston stands out because of the unusually high body count. Also, the shooter escaped and was at large for a while before police found his body. Every news source from Maine to New York kept readers glued to their sites with stories of “the shooter MAY come here next” fear porn.

Legendary jackpudding Joy Behar from “The View” doesn’t know the difference between an AR-15 and a bazooka. She is paid millions of dollars a year to lie to wine-box mommies who believe her codswallop.

Joy Behar: "If you shoot with an AR-15, let's say you shoot a deer, you can't eat it because you basically demolish the animal." Lol who wants to tell her? pic.twitter.com/XMdm0waOkZ — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 27, 2023

Left-leaning, gun-grabbing racists cheered when the Lewiston shooter was identified as a white male . The Lewiston victims were still cooling in the local morgue as commie pundits dutifully went to work decrying the two things they hate the most: peckerwoods and AR-15s. It was a convenient distraction from the weekend “festival of lead” we. saw in all the familiar places.

Halloween Fright Night

Since the Lewiston shooting of October 25, our nation has been home to ten more mass shootings, most of which didn’t warrant a blip on the news radar.

The ten shootings left 14 dead and 65 wounded. Two took place in Chicago and left 19 people ventilated — 15 in just one shooting involving a handgun. Astonishingly, no one gave up the ghost.

Indianapolis was home to a shooting that left one dead and eight injured at a Halloween bash in a building the police somehow can’t identify — which to me sounds like a “pop-up party.” The victims’ ages ranged from 16-22.

POP-O-RAMA! Pop-up parties frequently take place in illegal locations such as empty buildings and seem to be a magnet for poorly raised, gun-toting youths.

Hallelujah, Its Raining Lead

The bloodiest shooting since Lewiston erupted when two “groups” of maniacs decided to shoot it out during Halloween festivities outdoors in a Tampa-area bar district. Videos show two men with handguns. No AR-15s or MAGA hats were found at the scene.

GRAPHIC WARNING

🔥🚨BREAKING: At least 18 people are injured and 2 dead after a mass shooting during a Halloween celebration in Ybor City, Tampa, Florida this morning. pic.twitter.com/ZF4mzI0dnU — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 29, 2023

One of the shooters appears to not be a white male, which may be the reason the press ignored this Halloween fight night despite two people getting killed and 18 more injured.

LEFTARDS-O-RAMA! The Pravda press refuses to report mass shootings if the master blaster is black. Black civil rights groups then complain that “racist” news outlets don’t care about black people dying. Yet, when someone mentions that Chicago is a hotbed of mostly-black shootings, they too are called “racist.” Remember, anyone who crosses a Marxist is deemed a “racist.” It is the vehicle by which the commies exert control.

You can watch this Low-T Teletubby laugh as bullets fill the night — and 20 revelers. I count roughly 27 shots in this video below:

BREAKING: Multiple people shot in a #shooting in Ybor City neighborhood in #Tampa, Florida ❗️Re-upload after a watermark has not been removed ❗️ pic.twitter.com/ohrBLK9Hec — Michael (@michael_gen_x) October 29, 2023

Five people were shot to death — including a 73-year-old male — in Clinton, North Carolina, at a residence known for selling the dopes.

A mass shooting in NC barely makes the news. Clinton NC | 5 people shot and killed in Sampson County home – ABC11 Raleigh-Durham https://t.co/irbogCV5cL — Radical Radish ⭐️ (@radish2020) October 26, 2023

Six people were shot at a party in the back of a business in Texarkana, Texas, when, according to police, “a fist fight broke out between two men at the party. At some point during this fight, at least two men there pulled out rifles and started shooting.”

???-O-RAMA! What did they pull the rifles out of if they were in a business location?

More weekend shoot-out info!

Four were injured at a shoot’em up party in Chicago.

Six teens were injured at a party in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Six teens were shot at a house party in Mansfield, Ohio. Two died.

BONUS CARNAGE!

Since I began writing this article two more mass shootings have popped up at gunviolencearchives.com.

Ricardo Johary Cadena-Garcia, 36, using a handgun — not one of those big, scary “assault weapons” — perforated four men in a Dodge City, Kansas, bar, two of whom are never going home.

Seven people were injured in a shooting Saturday at a party in Las Cruces, New Mexico. No deaths were reported.

What Have We Learned?

We have learned the press is picky about the mass shootings they report, but you likely knew that. We have also learned that parties seem to attract “gun nuts,” but that may also have to do with Halloween. Although, as I’ve reported before, social gatherings seem to be getting wildly dangerous, such as this Sweet 16 party in Dadeville, Alabama, where six people, one of them only 15 years old, shot 32 roisterers, killing four. The victims and suspects were all black.