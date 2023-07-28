Coked-up 5-Year-Old Shoots Toddler Full of Weed: Blame the Parents, Not the Gun

“Parents-of-the-year” Shatia Welch, 24, and Deonta Johnson, 27, were busted this week in LaPorte, Ind., after one of their drugged-up kids shot their other drugged-up kid.

The tragic shooting took place on March 28, 2023, but charges were brought this week after an investigation.

What We Know

A five-year-old boy found a gun and shot his toddler brother in the head, killing him.

The five-year-old tested positive for cocaine.

The toddler tested positive for marijuana.

The father has changed his story to the police several times.

Johnson claims he was asleep when the pandemonium took place. Police claim Johnson woke up and moved some marijuana to his car before checking on his sons.

“Johnson then claimed he woke up on the couch, saw (Welch’s 5-year-old son) on the couch, heard a boom, took the marijuana to the car, went to Victim 1’s bedroom and found Victim 1 dead and called Welch,” according to the prosecutor’s probable cause affidavit.

2023 America… "5-year-old Indiana boy high on cocaine fatally shoots 16-month-old brother high on marijuana"https://t.co/FUjWEnQkVF — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) July 28, 2023

“When I arrived on scene, I don’t believe any life-saving measures were taken,” Lafayette police Lieutenant Matt Gard revealed to the Lafayette Courier and Journal, indicating that the toddler was dead when police arrived.

During their initial investigation, police found weed, drug paraphernalia, and 93 tablets of fentanyl. No arrests were made at the time.

According to the mother — who was not at home at the time of the shooting — the gun was hers and was “usually” locked in a box under the bed but couldn’t recall if it was locked on the day of the tragic but avoidable shooting.

The couple has now been hit with a bevy of charges, including;

Neglect resulting in death

Neglect resulting in bodily injury

Two counts of neglect

Conspiracy to deal narcotics

Possession of narcotics

Dealing narcotics

Conspiracy to deal marijuana

Possession of marijuana

Dealing marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Johnson initially told police that the boy was injured in a fall or perhaps injured by the five-year-old. He also denied that there was a gun in the home. Police found a gun in a safe under the bed and another in a dresser, which suggests the gun used in the shooting was moved before police arrived.

Welch and Johnson were arrested Monday 80 miles from their home and remain in police custody until they can be extradited back to Tippecanoe County where the alleged crimes took place.

Welch posted thoughts to her toddler on Facebook, including, “I wish heaven had visiting hours cause Isiah I’m missing you not a day go [sic] by mommy don’t think about you.”

Both parents are looking at 20 to 40 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

It was not immediately clear who was taking care of the five-year-old.