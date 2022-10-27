Zuckerbust! Meta Loses $100 Billion in Just Over a Year

Poor lamb Mark Zuckerberg’s company Meta lost a staggering $100 billion worth of stock value in about 13 months, making him the biggest loser of personal worth in history.

*META CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG'S WEALTH HAS SHRUNK BY $100 BILLION FROM ITS PEAK 1 YEAR AGO, THE BIGGEST WEALTH LOSS BY ONE PERSON IN HISTORY$META $FB pic.twitter.com/ILE3Uca4oy — Investing.com (@Investingcom) October 27, 2022

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, Zuckerberg was dropped from the list of the world’s 20 wealthiest people on Thursday at 11:26 a.m., when Meta stock took a 22% loss in one day after a quarterly report showed a staggering drop in profits. This comes after a steady free fall in stock price for the last 13 months.

MAD STACKS-O-RAMA! In September 2021, Zuckerberg was at the zenith of his wealth, which was listed at $142 billion. Today, he is worth a “paltry” $38.1 billion.

Meta employees have been implored to give it “200%” lest the layoffs begin.

“Zuck’s message was loud and clear, you have three months to prove your worth, put in 200% effort, or you can resign now if you don’t like it,” an anonymous Meta employee told Insider.

Meta is expected to lose 20% of its 83,500 employees by 2023.

“Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn’t be here,” Zuckerberg announced at an internal meeting, according to Reuters.

FACT-O-RAMA! Zuckerberg’s former business associate Palmer Luckey claims Zuckerbeast fired him for donating $10,000 to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“Part of my hope by raising expectations and having more aggressive goals, and just kind of turning up the heat a little bit, is that I think some of you might decide that this place isn’t for you, and that self-selection is OK with me,” said Zuck.

Zuckerberg has invested a whopping $15 billion with apparently not a lot to show for the effort. Investors aren’t happy.

Palmer Luckey laughingly referred to Zuckerberg’s company Meta as a “project car.”