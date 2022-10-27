News & Politics

Zuckerbust! Meta Loses $100 Billion in Just Over a Year

By Kevin Downey Jr. 4:04 PM on October 27, 2022
Poor lamb Mark Zuckerberg’s company Meta lost a staggering $100 billion worth of stock value in about 13 months, making him the biggest loser of personal worth in history.

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, Zuckerberg was dropped from the list of the world’s 20 wealthiest people on Thursday at 11:26 a.m., when Meta stock took a 22% loss in one day after a quarterly report showed a staggering drop in profits. This comes after a steady free fall in stock price for the last 13 months.

 MAD STACKS-O-RAMA! In September 2021, Zuckerberg was at the zenith of his wealth, which was listed at $142 billion. Today, he is worth a “paltry” $38.1 billion.

Meta employees have been implored to give it “200%” lest the layoffs begin.

“Zuck’s message was loud and clear, you have three months to prove your worth, put in 200% effort, or you can resign now if you don’t like it,” an anonymous Meta employee told Insider.

Meta is expected to lose 20% of its 83,500 employees by 2023.

“Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn’t be here,” Zuckerberg announced at an internal meeting, according to Reuters.

FACT-O-RAMA! Zuckerberg’s former business associate Palmer Luckey claims Zuckerbeast fired him for donating $10,000 to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“Part of my hope by raising expectations and having more aggressive goals, and just kind of turning up the heat a little bit, is that I think some of you might decide that this place isn’t for you, and that self-selection is OK with me,” said Zuck.

Related: Meta Hit with $2.47 Million in Fines for Campaign Finance Violations

Zuckerberg has invested a whopping $15 billion with apparently not a lot to show for the effort. Investors aren’t happy.

Palmer Luckey laughingly referred to Zuckerberg’s company Meta as a “project car.”

 

