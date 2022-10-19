Man Urinates in Woman's Water Bottle and Gives Her an STD. Guess What Else Is Wrong?

A woman working at a medical clinic in Houston filled her bottle of water from the company’s water cooler but claimed it tasted and smelled “funny,” so she began to bring bottles from home. If she didn’t finish the water, she’d leave it on her desk for the next day. After a few days, she realized the water in the bottle from home smelled and tasted nasty as well, and had taken on a yellow color. She wasn’t the only one in the office with “funny” yellow water.

Janitor, Lucio Diaz, 50, allegedly stuck his genitals into her water bottle, the woman, 54, said.

“I felt disgusted,” the woman railed to KHOU 11. “I raised it to my face, smelled it, and it smelled like urine.”

A doctor performed a urinalysis test and proved it was what they had feared: human pee-pee.

The woman set up a camera in her office when she left for home that day. Enter custodian Lucio “Whiz Kid” Diaz.

Diaz, 50 was caught on tape twice, rubbing his genitals on the woman’s bottle, putting his “business” in it, and leaving her with a “urine sample.”

The woman has also since tested positive for an “incurable” sexually transmitted disease (STD). Diaz tested positive for the same STD, as well as another one, and claims he didn’t know he was infected. Eleven more victims from the same office are now being tested for STDs.

FACT-O-RAMA! Most media outlets claim the “incurable STD” is unknown but in the KHOU video below we are told she contracted herpes from Diaz’s sick crank prank.

Diaz told police he had no idea how many times he had peed in the workers’ water bottles or in the dispenser bottle in the 20 years he has been working there. He was charged with aggravated assault with a “deadly weapon.”

OPINE-O-RAMA! Though Diaz is clearly an animal, the “deadly weapon” portion of his charge sounds impressive.

Diaz told police he committed his funknasty crimes out of malicious intent and called it a “sickness” (gee, ya think). He claims he committed the same atrocities at other job sites.

Here’s the kicker, ready? He’s an illegal immigrant. He was arrested and turned over to immigration officials. This tells me he’ll likely be set free to urinate in water bottles and spread Hepatitis B in no time!

The victim lawyered up.

“It’s really just disgusting and my client will suffer the consequences of this man’s action for the rest of her life,” the attorney Kim Spurlock told KHOU 11 reporters.

Spurlock plans to file a civil suit against building management. She might also want to see who willingly hired an illegal immigrant for the past 20 years.