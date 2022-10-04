Here We Go: Trump Suing CNN for 'Campaign of Libel and Slander'

Former President Donald Trump is suing the Cable Commie News Network (CNN) for mad stacks, accusing them of conducting a “campaign of libel and slander” in an effort to thwart his 2020 re-election bid.

The 29-page lawsuit claims CNN has a history of smack-talking Trump but has ramped up its attacks recently amidst rumors Trump will run for the White House again in 2022.

HARBINGER-O-RAMA! The first song played at the end of Trump’s sold-out rallies is the Sam and Dave hit, “Hold on, I’m Coming.”

“As a part of its concerted effort to tilt the political balance to the left, CNN has tried to taint the Plaintiff with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of ‘racist,’ ‘Russian lackey,’ ‘insurrectionist,’ and ultimately ‘Hitler,’” the lawsuit states. It details several instances where CNN compared Trump to Hitler.

CHEDDAR-O-RAMA! Teen Trump supporter Nick Sandmann successfully sued CNN when the network tried to paint the young man as a “racist.” Sandmann’s school had to shut down for a few days due to bomb threats. Death threats were made against Sandmann and his entire family.

Trump has been a constant target for drooling Marxist muckrakers since his famous ride down the escalator to announce his candidacy for the 2016 election. The latest episode of the anti-Trump witch hunt is New York Attorney General Letitia James suing Trump, his kids—Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric—and the Trump organization for allegedly inflating the worth of assets in order to secure loans from banks and favorable tax benefits.

Trump declared in a statement that CNN is the first news media outlet he plans to sue for libel and slander. He also mentioned taking possible legal action against the January 6 Committee.