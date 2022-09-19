Jilted Ax Maniac Attacks People, Smashes a McDonald's—and Gets Released

What does it take to go to jail in New York City? Apparently swinging an ax at people and chopping up a McDonald’s isn’t enough.

Michael Palacios, 31, lost his religion when he repeatedly tried to talk to a woman in a McDonald’s and she wanted no part of him.

Within hours, the machete man rejected by a woman in a McDonald's was out on our streets. This defies common-sense. We need to vote every single Democrat out who voted for "bail reform."#RememberInNovemberhttps://t.co/448ZnpyQy3 — Candice Giove (@candicegiove) September 19, 2022

The video shows patrons trying to keep the angry, would-be lothario from the uninterested woman. The man then throws a punch at one of them and it’s game-on. Several patrons punch the man as he leans against a trash can, almost looking bored with the fracas. Then pulls out a hatchet and goes to town. You can see him smash a table and a glass divider. He then goes after the men who were punching him — including a guy who stays in his seat as the axman approacheth him.

ADVICE-O-RAMA! When a man you just punched comes toward you with an ax, stand and prepare to fight. Don’t remain seated.

Palacios escaped on his bike but was arrested soon afterward. He was arraigned on fourth-degree criminal mischief and possession-of-weapons charges. And then, thanks to New York’s thug-hugging politicians and their insane no-bail laws, the crazy man was back on the streets in hours.

This isn’t the first ax attack in New York City. This one from last year is brutal:

GRAPHIC WARNING

Watch a Democrat voter attack a 51 year old Hispanic man with a hatchet while taking money out of a Atm machine in Manhattan.#crime #democrats #Afghanistan #COVID pic.twitter.com/qf9skpGoWc — Gulf-SchemePark (@jackkim36) August 18, 2021

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, who was himself attacked on stage a few weeks back, is making New York’s rampant crime surge a central issue in his bid to send commie Gov. Kathy Hochul to the unemployment line. Zeldin has promised to fire NYC’s bolshie District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, on his first day in office.

Related: Reasons Never to Vote Democrat Again, Vol. II: The Big, Blue Crime Wave

You can watch Palacious trash the McDonald’s and attack people in the video below: