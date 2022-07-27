Fredo Redux! Chris Cuomo Lands a New Gig at a Network No One Has Heard Of

In 2020, Andrew and Chris Cuomo were COVID-19 media darlings. Andrew was the governor of New York, and Chris was a boot-licking anchor at CNN. Chris would have Andrew on his show to brag about killing 12,000 elderly people leading the Empire State through the bat-stew flu epidemic like a “champ.” The Brothers Cuomo would then break out their rendition of a Smother’s Brothers-esque “mom-always-liked-me-best” skit. CNN viewers swooned. Most of us gagged, especially when Andrew Cuomo actually won an Emmy for his embarrassing TV hijinks.

Then a bunch of women accused King Andrew of Gropedom of sexual harassment. Chris decided to use his contacts to “look into” his brother’s accusers and advise Andrew based on what he learned. Bad move. Under pressure, Andrew resigned, and Chris was fired by CNN. Finally, a Cuomo-free nation sighed in relief.

KARM-A-RAMA! Andrew was stripped of his Emmy the same day he was replaced by Kathy Hochul.

Chris Cuomo will once again be spewing nightly news this fall at something called the NewsNation network, formerly WGN America.

Chris Cuomo wants us to know that he chose the tiny, unknown news outlet over one of those major cable news channels with hundreds of thousands of viewers. He even took a little dig at the big dogs.

“I had decided that I can’t go back to what people see as ‘the big game,’” Cuomo declared in his first interview since getting canned by CNN. “I don’t think I can make a difference there. I think we need insurgent media. I think we need outlets that aren’t fringe and just trying to fill their pockets.”

Cuomo announced his new job on NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live show, which brought in 54,000 viewers on Monday.

FACT-O-RAMA! Chris Cuomo volunteered to be a Long Island firefighter but waffled and withdrew his application once he realized it would require a time commitment.

For those who can’t wait until the fall for the return of Cuomo, there is always “The Chris Cuomo Project” podcast. And for the REAL fans, a chance to own a Chris Cuomo “Free Agent” t-shirt!

Cuomo is still hip-deep in his $125 million lawsuit against CNN (where he took a swipe at his former pal Don Lemon). Let’s see how dedicated Fredo is to his new anchor gig if his lawyers can land that kind of cheddar.