'Triggered' Milksop Blames Dave Chappelle for Hollywood Bowl Attack

Isaiah Lee, the dainty mollycoddle who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage last month, has more triggers than Ted Nugent’s gun safe.

Lee told the NY Post in a jailhouse interview that he was “triggered” by Chappelle’s jokes about homelessness and the LGBT crew. He was also triggered by another comedian’s joke about pedophilia.

Suspect in onstage Dave Chappelle attack says show was "triggering" https://t.co/0Ugy6p0zmW pic.twitter.com/J7SOasY0VA — The Hill (@thehill) May 23, 2022

It turns out Lee “identifies” as bisexual, claims he was molested when he was 17, and is homeless.

“I identify as bisexual and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” the entitled Lee told a reporter.

Though Lee attacked Chappelle with a knife, he claims he didn’t want to hurt him. He does believe Chappelle should seek approval of his jokes before doing them.

“I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

FACT-O-RAMA! I’ve been a comedian for 33 years. We don’t do that.

Lee, a wanna-be rapper who goes by the name NoName_Trapper, was charged with misdemeanors for his attack on Chapelle but was charged last week with the attempted murder of a roommate at a homeless shelter last year.

Lee complained about the way Chappelle’s security roughed him up.

“They spat on me and twisted me as if on purpose.” That’s what happens when you attack a huge star on stage, especially with a fake gun hiding a real knife inside of it.

LA Times writer @JamesQueallyLAT shares that Dave Chappelle’s attacker Isaiah Lee (who isn’t facing felony charges for that attack) has been charged with attempted murder for an unrelated 2021 stabbing pic.twitter.com/FtvbjHTlTT — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 19, 2022

You can watch Lee break out his rap skills in this video and see why he is homeless.

CALLED IT-O-RAMA! The delicate, triggered flower who attacked Chappelle was inspired by Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock.

The charges against Lee for his attack on Chappelle are battery, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer, and possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault. How the last charge isn’t a felony is beyond me, but it is Los Angeles.