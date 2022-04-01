School Nurse Suspended for 'Hateful' Post Mentioning 11-Year-Old Student on Puberty Blockers

Hey, teachers, leave those kids alone.

Here’s yet another example of the commie leftists trying to drag kids over to their Marxist cause.

A 77-year-old school nurse in Connecticut was suspended for mentioning that an 11-year-old student is taking puberty blockers with parental consent. She did not mention the child’s name. She also warned parents that the school she works at is full of libs, and they are hiding students’ decisions to change their genders from their parents.

The trouble began when Kathleen Cataford answered a question on a mom’s Facebook page asking for advice on local schools.

“Investigate the school system curriculum…CT (Connecticut) is a very socially liberal, gender-confused state,” Cataford wrote. “As a public school nurse, I have an 11yo female student on puberty blockers and a dozen identifying as non-binary, all but two keeping this as a secret from their parents with the help of teachers, SSW (school social workers) and school administration. Teachers and SSW are spending 37.5 hours a week influencing our children, not necessarily teaching our children what YOU think is being taught.”

The mother of the aforementioned 11-year-old, who is allowing her child to take puberty blockers, saw the post and reported it to the school district.

The superintendent of schools, Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, released a statement, in which she referred to Cataford’s words as “inappropriate.”

Maybe allowing kids to decide their gender at 11 years old and giving them puberty blockers should be considered inappropriate sick.

Torres-Rodriguez’s statement also included the following;

While at times the most hateful rhetoric is the loudest, it certainly doesn’t reflect the care, commitment and acceptance that the vast majority of our teachers and staff practice every day.

Hateful? Cataford was clearly trying to warn a mother that the Marxists have taken over the school system.

The name of the family allowing their kid to take puberty blockers is being kept out of the news, but they reported that they were pleased with the school district’s response.

As a family we are very happy with how thoroughly and quickly the school and the district has taken action to both ensure the nurse is fully investigated and ensure the safety and privacy of our child. They could not have done a better job.

Why do Marxists push this insane, vile agenda on children? The Twitter responder below says it perfectly:

This episode reminds me of two of the 45 goals of Communism in its work to take over the U.S. that were entered into Congress in 1958:

# 17. Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the

party line in textbooks. # 26. Present homosexuality, degeneracy, and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy.”

Can we agree that giving puberty blockers to an 11-year-old is a form of degeneracy?

Cataford is suspended pending an investigation.

