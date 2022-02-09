Two Black Women Shoot White Waiter in The Face Over Missing Burger

Two black women, 20-year-old twins Bryanna Johnson and Breanta Johnson from Milwaukee, attacked and shot a white waiter in the face. His crime? The “ladies” were missing a burger.

Two Milwaukee women face attempted homicide charges after a Wauwatosa George Webb worker was shot in the face during an argument at the restaurant. https://t.co/U1doZw8lMG — FOX6 News (@fox6now) February 8, 2022

Police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting at a George Webb restaurant near 122nd and North Avenue in Wauwatosa, Wisc., which is less than a 14-mile drive from Waukesha, Wisc., where a black supremacist ran over 62 white people in a Christmas parade late last year.

I mentioned the race of the attackers and the victim because no other news outlet has bothered to do so. If two white women shot a black waiter in the face, I believe the lefty media would be screaming “white supremacy” until Don Lemon had to take a cold shower to relax.

According to a police interview with another George Webb employee, the following took place:

Four female customers at a booth were being impatient and rude.

The women began arguing with the waiter because they thought their food was taking too long.

When the food arrived, the order was missing a burger, which sells for less than $3.

Three of the women got up and went to the cash register to continue arguing with the waiter and one, Breanta, left briefly and came back in.

One woman hit the waiter in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The woman who briefly left the restaurant handed a gun to her twin sister, Bryanna, who fired it into the waiter’s face as he was on the ground. Breanta then stomped on his face.

The waiter survived the attack but is missing half of his tongue and most of his teeth. He also has bullet fragments in his lungs and sinuses. There is a GoFundMe to help with his finances. Thus far it has raised over $28,000.

Both of the women involved in the attack have been charged with attempted first-degree murder. It doesn’t appear the other two women have been charged. A cash bond of $100,000 has been set for each of them. It wasn’t immediately clear if they were able to scrounge up the cheddar to get out of jail. They are due back in court on Feb. 15.

This isn’t the first time such a thing has happened at a George Webb restaurant. In 2018, a black man punched a white female employee because he thought his food was taking too long. He went behind the counter and punched the waitress in the face. Another employee pulled out her legally concealed pistol and pointed it at the attacker. He retreated. You can see the video here.