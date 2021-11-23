Ax-Wielding Antifa Member Attacks GOP Senator's Office, Dems Give Him Money, FBI Returns Ax

Far-left miscreant Thomas Alexander Starks, 31, of Lisbon, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to destruction of government property last April. Starks brought an ax to Sen. John Hoeven’s office in Fargo on December 21, 2020, and smashed an intercom and glass door. The attack was captured on video.

Federal guidelines suggested Starks should spend 10–16 months in the hoosegow, but because he is a protected member of Antifa, he was sentenced to mere probation and ordered to pay $2,784 in restitution.

Keep in mind that there are people still in solitary confinement for taking non-violent selfies in the Capitol on January 6.

Even better, the FBI returned the ax he used in the attack. Starks is bragging about it on Facebook, where he goes by the name “Paul Dunyan,” a reference to the axman Paul Bunyan.

Starks openly admits to being a member of Antifa and has a history of threatening violence online. In one picture, Starks is seen wearing a Socialist Rifle t-shirt. Socialist Rifle is a left-wing fringe group that had communicated with Antifa mass shooter Connor Betts before he murdered nine people in Dayton, Ohio, back in 2019.

After his arrest, Starks set up a GoFundMe (where he claimed innocence) and begged for financial help to hire a lawyer. He also claims he would “never pointlessly put his family’s well-being in jeopardy with reckless vandalism.” Even though he did.

Tas has been accused of vandalizing Senator Hoeven’s Fargo office. Anyone who truly knows Tas knows that he’s a devoted father, loving husband, kind friend, labor union brother, and someone working to build a better world for all. Tas would never pointlessly put his family’s well-being in jeopardy with reckless vandalism. Indeed, Tas makes his political statements openly and non-violently. He openly believes that no family should live in poverty, that no American should go hungry, and that all North Dakotans deserve a good life and livable wages. Tas regularly rolls up his sleeves to do the real work, whether he’s supporting nurses on the picket line or collecting and donating food to hungry families. Tas is a good and innocent man, and we ask you to join to fight to keep Tas free from getting convicted to the fullest extent of retribution. Unfortunately, it will cost up to $15,000 to secure Tas a quality defender, that he needs to cover the costs of the entire defense process. Like most Americans, Tas does not have such funds readily available. We humbly ask you to donate whatever you can to help keep Tas free. Whether it’s $5 or $500, whatever you can donate will truly make such a difference in the life of the Starks, Thank you!

Three North Dakota Democrats threw the fascist some dough. Democrat Party Executive Committee Representative Ellie Shockley donated $100, Democratic-Non Partisan League (NPL) Chairwoman Kylie Oversen also gave $100, and Ellen Chaffee, the Democrat candidate for lt. governor in 2012, gave $500.

Funding anarchy didn’t sit well with North Dakota Republicans. They released a statement:

“It is inexcusable that Chairwoman Oversen would be personally involved in supporting a far-left extremist whose violent actions constitute an assault on our democracy,” Chairman Rick Berg said on Jan. 6. “Video evidence leaves little in doubt about this attack, so it is unfathomable why ND Dem-NPL officials would lend their name and financial support to a man they refer to as ‘innocent.”

