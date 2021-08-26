Porn Star Ron Jeremy Indicted on Sex Assault Charges

One of America’s biggest adult film stars, Ron Jeremy, has been indicted on 34 charges of sexual misconduct, including 12 counts of rape.

At least twenty women have now accused Jeremy of sex crimes. The victims are women and girls aged 15 to 51, including one 15 year old and one 17 year old.

Breaking: Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault stemming from allegations made by more than 20 women that span the last quarter-century, prosecutors said. https://t.co/6aIiBqbVGm — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 25, 2021

The alleged assaults began in 1996. The most recent charge is from January 1, 2020. It involves a 21-year-old woman, who alleges she was raped and sodomized by Jeremy.

Jeremy, now 68 years old, pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was arrested in June 2020 and he remains in custody on $6.6 million bail. If found guilty, Jeremy faces 300 years in prison.

Fact-O-Rama! Ron Jeremy’s nickname in the porn world is “Hedgehog.”

In June of 2020, Jeremy appeared in court on charges that he raped two women and sexually assaulted two others between 2014 and 2019. His lawyer, Stuart Goldfarb, denied the charges and further claimed that Jeremy had been “a paramour to over 4,000″ women” and that “women throw themselves at him”–as though that somehow means Jeremy didn’t commit the sex crimes.

Jeremy’s porn career began in the late 1970s. He is believed to have made roughly 1,700 adult films, as well as making appearances, sometimes as himself, in traditional movies.

