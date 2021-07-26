Scientific Study Points to Liberal White Women Being the Craziest

Off the Rails on the Crazy Train

Have you ever been called a racist or a bigot–or worse? Was the ad hominem attack made by a white liberal? It’s not their fault. Science suggests that they are nuttier than squirrel droppings. Especially the women.

A 2020 study from left-leaning Pew Research tells us what we’ve all known: Liberals suffer from mental illness more than conservatives do.

According to the study, liberal white women are diagnosed with mental illnesses more than any other group. White women, ages 18-29, who “identified” as liberal were diagnosed by medical professionals with a mental health illness at a rate of 56.3%, compared to 28.4% for moderates and 27.3% for conservatives.

Zach Goldberg, a PhD candidate in political science, recently consolidated the study’s data in a set of visuals and posted them on Twitter.

Coming to Take You Away, Ha-Ha

The report suggests that the more liberal the respondent, the more cray-cray they are.

Goldberg also stated that liberal white women score higher on neuroticism and lower on life satisfaction/happiness.

These Antifa mugshots, showing men, women and at least seven other genders, appear to back up the study’s findings.

You can see 300 genders here in this mugshot of Antifa Looters from Portland PD. pic.twitter.com/LWiMres1td — ₿itcoin Shamu ∞/21M (@philipmak) July 19, 2021

Don’t Deny the Science

The study found that 62% of white women and men who consider themselves “very liberal or liberal” have been told by a doctor they have a mental health condition. Only 26% of conservatives and 20% of moderates have been diagnosed with a mental malady.

Dr. Lyle Rossiter, a board-certified psychiatrist with over 30 years experience treating mental disorders, agrees and further suggests that white liberalism thrives on supposedly championing “workers, minorities, the little guy, women, and the unemployed, whom they continuously see as wronged, cheated, oppressed, disenfranchised, exploited, and victimized with little to no agency of their own [a view that often mutates into the infantilizing and patronizing of certain groups within a narrative].”

Related: The Deranged Trump-Hating Left Is Still Screaming

Dr. Rossiter describes liberals as having “strikingly irrational beliefs and emotions, modern liberals relentlessly undermine the most important principles on which our freedoms were founded.”