Good Guy With a Gun: True Stories of 2nd Amendment Self-Defense, Vol. 1

A Man With a Change of Plans

Escambia County, Fla., May 5, 2021. A 54-year-old male with a history of domestic violence took a detour on his way to anger management treatment, kicked in a door, whipped out a knife, and declared his intention to assault his baby-momma. The tenants retreated to a back bedroom as the assailant threatened them and searched for his target. He confronted a woman in another bedroom and she fired twice. When the cops came, the bad guy was dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Escambia County Sherriff Chip Simmons said no charges will be brought against the shooter.

“Florida State Statute allows people to take reasonable steps to protect themselves from harm. You can see from the video; his demeanor and intent were clear,” the sheriff said. “The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will defend a person’s right to reasonably protect themselves against harm, even with the use of deadly force. We do not intend to bring charges against the occupant of the home.”

If You Don’t Know, Now You Know

Frankfort, Ky., May 5, 2021. Little is known about Stephen Smallwood other than he broke into a stranger’s home at 9:30 a.m. and got himself shot. The homeowner called 911 to report he had shot a man in his house. Smallwood died at a UK hospital of his wounds. This was declared a homicide (which does NOT mean murder). An investigation is ongoing.

Hammer Time

Pearland, Texas, April 18, 2021. A man with a hammer broke into a house at 10:30 p.m. and attacked three people, one of whom produced a firearm and shot the intruder several times. Police got a call of a burglary in progress. When they arrived, the suspect was down but two others were also injured. All three were taken to the hospital but their conditions were not known the following morning.

Don’t Mess With Texas

Highland County, Texas, April 12, 2021. A man known in the neighborhood as having a history of mental illness entered someone else’s home and refused to leave. The homeowner called 911. Another call came from the same address but was incoherent. The intruder allegedly threatened to kill the homeowner, who fired a gun when the invader and “reached into his pocket.” The investigation is ongoing.

Sisters Doing It For Themselves

Chicago, Ill., May 13, 2021. Two women, one 24 years old and one 25, were shot at 12:35 a.m. as they stood on a street corner in Chicago’s dangerous South Austin neighborhood. The 24-year-old, with a concealed carry permit, pulled her gat and returned fire. She missed her target but he did flee, thus ending the threat. The 25-year-old is in serious condition with a bullet to the booty. The 24-year-old with the gun was shot in the leg but is in good condition. There is no known motive yet for the shootout. It is unclear if the shooters exchanged words before the gunfire. Police didn’t give a detailed description of the bad guy other than to say that the attacker is a man in his 30s.

OH-IO!

Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021. Concealed pistol license holder Nehemiah Martin was cleared of all charges after a January self-defensive shooting. Mr. Martin was picking up his twin boys from their mother when mom’s new boyfriend attacked Martin. Martin Testified he was being beaten so savagely he had no choice but to fire a single shot from his legally purchased and concealed handgun. The jury just took less than three hours to return a “not guilty” verdict to Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Colleen O’Donnell.