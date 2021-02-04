David Hogg Announces Pillow Company, of Course

Mike Lindell became famous for making pillows, and then he became an enemy of the Left for supporting the second guy who had the audacity to defeat Hillary Clinton in an election. And speaking of elections, Lindell has been saying some… interesting stuff about the one we had in 2020. It’s so interesting, in fact, that he made a Newsmax anchor walk off his own show. I find Lindell’s theories unconvincing, but the man is entitled to his opinion. And, of course, the libs are entitled to their incandescent rage that a guy who makes pillows is saying stuff they don’t like.

Now, what makes a good pillow? What’s a quality you want? Softness, of course! And who do you think of when you hear the word “soft”? Former teen activist David Hogg, of course!

Hogg became famous for going to a high school where there was a shooting, and now he’s using that experience to go into business for himself:

.@williamlegate and I are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

We will have the name announced soon but we need to get through the legal process of trademarking as so on — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

I suppose there are worse things you can do with your life than “prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it.” A lot of people Hogg’s age are trying to change the world by burning down businesses, not starting their own.

Competition is healthy. That’s the American way: If a pillow manufacturer expresses political opinions you don’t like, start your own pillow company to spite him. Let the market decide.

And David Hogg is just the guy to take a bite of the pillow business!

How is Lindell taking this news, you ask? He sounds… sleepy. Ursula Perano, Axios:

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told Axios in a text Thursday morning, “Good for them…. nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.”

If Hogg is still trying to think of a name for the company, here are a few suggestions:

OurPillow Tantrum-Pedic Sorta Martyr Club Let Sleeping Hoggs Lie



I dunno, just a few ideas. Use ’em, don’t use ’em, whatever.

Here’s wishing young Mr. Hogg the best of luck in the business world. This is a big step up in his emotional development. Rather than trying to get Mike Lindell canceled or tweeting a bunch of mean hashtags at him, Hogg is entering the man’s own arena. He’s going to fight pillows with pillows.

If Hogg ends up making a better pillow and becoming more successful than his chosen rival, great! Better pillows are good news for all of us. And if not, I’m sure he’ll find somebody to blame. That’s the secret of his success!