Trump Supporter Shot Dead in Denver, Media Tiptoes Around It

You wouldn’t know it if your only news source was the legacy media, but on Saturday, a Trump supporter was shot and killed in broad daylight outside the Denver Art Museum. There was a Black Lives Matter rally and something called a “Patriot Muster” going on at the same time, and when the two groups clashed, someone was shot. The shooting was in full view of a crowd of people, and there’s footage of the attack from multiple angles.

WARNING: If you don’t want to see someone shot and killed, don’t click on these videos.

Important context: man in “Black Guns Matter” shirt urges conservatives to mace him. “F*ck around and find out,” he says. Another man shoots the victim off screen during the altercation. pic.twitter.com/hzPC1gmQvO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 11, 2020

The victim, who was there for the “Patriot Muster,” got into some sort of argument with a guy in a Black Lives Matter t-shirt, who screamed at the victim to mace him. A few seconds later, the victim went over to confront someone else and was shot dead.

Sequence of events, animated. Matt Doloff was reaching for something in the victim's vest. Lee Keltner was backing away, and had not even raised his mace by the time Dolloff was reaching for his gun. via @kittylists pic.twitter.com/w7PfxNriq6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 12, 2020

Here's more photos in sequence slowed down a bit. pic.twitter.com/ERITJTzShn — L (@SomeSneakyB) October 12, 2020

I’m no lawyer, but this does not look like self-defense to me. The shooter was reaching for his gun before the victim started pepper-spraying him, and the victim was backing away as the gun came out and up. It actually looks like the victim was trying to defend himself from someone who was about to shoot him. But even if it were the other way around, pepper spray is non-lethal and there’s no justification for lethal force in response.

The killer has now been identified:

UPDATE: Matthew Dolloff (DOB 03-07-1990) is being held for Investigation of First Degree Murder in connection w/the shooting that occurred yesterday at 10 W. 14th Ave. This remains an active investigation; any additional updates will be released as it becomes available. #Denver https://t.co/1Y7Yw7stL0 pic.twitter.com/Va3Lvc1CwT — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2020

And here’s where it gets weird. Denver’s 9News, the NBC affiliate, says Matthew Dolloff was at the protest working as a security guard to protect their news team. But there are a few problems with that story:

NEW: Denver Dept of Excise and Licenses confirms “there is no record for an active licensed security guard now or ever for an individual named Matthew Doloff or Dolloff. If he was operating as a security guard, he was in violation of the law”. More tonight on @CBSDenver at 10p pic.twitter.com/mFAYXZ1er5 — Andrea Flores (@AndreaFloresTV) October 11, 2020

BREAKING: According to a source at the Denver Department of Excise and Licensing, Matthew Dolloff, the shooter arrested on Sat. after the dueling rallies, has never been licensed as a security guard or to carry a gun on a security job. Both are required in Denver. Details at 5 pic.twitter.com/CjZXqgFLXI — Sloan Dickey Denver7 (@SloanDickey) October 11, 2020

And 9News is also reporting that the Pinkerton agency, which supposedly employed Dolloff, is now disavowing him:

Records show the man being held for investigation in the deadly shooting near dueling demonstrators in Denver on Saturday was working as a security guard but was not properly licensed, 9Wants to Know has learned. Matthew Dolloff, 30, was contracted through the company Pinkerton by 9NEWS… Pinkerton, however, said it does not actually employ Dolloff – Pinkerton did not share the name of the company for which Dolloff worked… In a statement issued Sunday afternoon, Pinkerton officials described him as a contractor. “We are in the process of still gathering information to better understand the incident that occurred in Denver on October 10 involving a contractor agent,” the statement says. “The agent in question is not a Pinkerton employee. Pinkerton is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in their investigation of this matter.”

The reason I note this is because initially, the shooter was identified as being affiliated with Antifa. But then the Denver Police definitively stated he wasn’t:

Update: Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2020

So: Matthew Dolloff is a private security guard who doesn’t have a license, he wasn’t wearing anything that identified him as security, and the company that was supposed to have employed him says he doesn’t work for them.

If that seems strange to you, then you have a more curious nature than most of the national news media. They’re tiptoeing around the story, giving it just enough coverage to cover their own asses.

That’s because the shooter is on their team. Despite the Denver Police’s initial claim, Dolloff’s social media history is full of leftist stuff — asserting that all Trump supporters are racists, responding to the arrest of a Utah nurse with “FTP” (F*** the Police), supporting Bernie Sanders, etc. — and he was identified by name as attending an Occupy Denver protest in 2011. He even posed for a photo at the protest, carrying a folded-up American flag “because corporations have killed America.” If he’s not Antifa, he’s a hell of a cosplayer.

Now, just imagine for a moment that the sides were switched. Let’s say a BLM activist was shot dead in front of a crowd of witnesses with cameras, and the shooter was an unlicensed “security guard” with a social media history full of right-wing stuff. Let’s also hypothesize that the shooter claimed to be working as security for the local Fox affiliate and/or Sinclair Broadcast Group station, but he was unlicensed and the company he claimed to represent was scrambling to get away from him.

How long do you think it would take for the national news to leap on the story?

But as it is, they can barely bring themselves to notice. The victim was only a MAGA-head, after all. He was probably a white supremacist and a Nazi and all those other bad things. He wasn’t really a human being.

A Trump supporter in Denver was executed in broad daylight, and the national news couldn’t care less. His funeral won’t be televised. Nobody on CNN will do the “Hands up, don’t shoot” gesture in solidarity. They’re just glad to have one less enemy.

Speaking as a cuck RINO traitor who’s not voting for either of the elderly white men most likely to be president for the next four years, at this point I can’t blame anybody who does vote for Trump. He identified the press as the enemy of the people, and every day they prove him right.