Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Rejects Federal Law Enforcement Except When Occupiers Are Conservative

I’m so old, I can remember when Oregon Governor Kate Brown begged the feds to send in reinforcements to end the occupation of a federal facility in her state. Her current opposition to Homeland Security’s deployment in Portland seems almost hypocritical, in a way.

This week, Gov. Kate Brown made forceful statements in opposition to the deployment of federal law enforcement to defend federal facilities in Portland:

As top federal law enforcement officials arrived in Oregon on Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown accused President Donald Trump of deploying federal officers to Portland to crack down on protesters as a way to boost his flailing reelection prospects. In an uncharacteristically harsh statement, Brown responded to Trump’s deployment of federal officers to quell Portland’s protests against police violence. Those officers sent one demonstrator to the hospital July 11 with a munition to the face. “This political theater from President Trump has nothing to do with public safety,” Brown said. “The president is failing to lead this nation. Now he is deploying federal officers to patrol the streets of Portland in a blatant abuse of power by the federal government.” Her comments come in the same hour that acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf landed in Portland, according to KOIN News 6. This morning, Wolf refused a request from Mayor Ted Wheeler to withdraw his officers from Portland.

"The consequences of Donald Trump dispatching federal law enforcement into U.S. cities played out in Portland with a peaceful protester shot in the head," Wyden wrote. "Trump must now answer why federal officers are acting like an occupying army." https://t.co/Xj0c3hisR6 — Willamette Week (@wweek) July 12, 2020

What is Chad Wolf doing in Portland? What political theater is Trump trumping up here? “Gov. Kate Brown accused..Trump of deploying federal officers to Portland to crack down on protesters as a way to boost his flailing reelection prospects” https://t.co/89snoqyPe5 — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) July 17, 2020

Yet when some angry ranchers took a stand in a wildlife refuge in a remote area of rural southeast Oregon, asking for a redress of grievances, Kate Brown couldn’t get federal officers here fast enough.

Wait what? You wanted the federal governments help 4 years ago because of the “white extremists” but now that it’s your people doing the same thing the militia did you want that feds outta Oregon. Such a clown. https://t.co/ze7R57uLJx — In Bubba We Trust (@InBubbaWeTrust) July 17, 2020