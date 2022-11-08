Powerball Drawing Delayed After 'Security Protocol' Failures, Hilarity Ensues on Twitter

Monday night as millions of viewers tuned in to find out if they were the lucky winner of the record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball lottery drawing, they were instead treated to a disappointing announcement from Powerball headquarters:

That’s a bummer for everyone not wanting to go to work tomorrow for sure. And as you can imagine, the Twitterverse didn’t react well to the announcement that, in Biden’s America in 2022, we have issues like unexpected computer glitches and technical difficulties that can delay the pulling of five white balls and one red ball out of a machine probably designed in the 1970s. Thanks, Joe Biden.

Whoopsy! Oh, Johnny, that’ll never get old. Guess you picked the wrong night to stop gambling.

Wonder if the Powerball people have tried unplugging it and plugging it in again? We can only hope.

Can’t we just pull these numbers out of a hat??? #Powerball — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) November 8, 2022

Seems reasonable to me, Jonathan. Hours later, and you’d think Powerball would at least have an update, if not an alternate drawing.

The entirety of the United States right now #PowerBall pic.twitter.com/KoVS9LYy0P — Dan Leach (@DanLeach971) November 8, 2022

Um, not this Word Girl, Dan. I’ll just wait for the YouTube release, please and thank you. Who knows? Maybe someone besides Elon Musk will wake up a billionaire Tuesday morning. It could happen.

This is a developing story. The winning Powerball numbers will be posted here as soon as they’re available.