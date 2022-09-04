Re-Colonizing America

So through the night rode Paul Revere;

And so through the night went his cry of alarm

To every Middlesex village and farm,—

A cry of defiance, and not of fear,

—Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Paul Revere’s Ride

First, we had the Spygate scandal, the Russia collusion hoax, the counterfeit impeachments, a rigged election (as no sentient and honest person can doubt), an open border to ensure a future Democrat voting bloc, and a Soviet-style show-trial resulting from a so-called “insurrection.” Next, the former president’s home was raided by the FBI on patently false pretenses, presaging a possible indictment. Now we learn that Joe Biden will supplement the IRS with 87,000 additional armed agents.

This is the same man who, at a rally in Pennsylvania, threatened “right-wing Americans” who hold to the 2nd Amendment, “if you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15. You need something more than a gun.” Most recently, we were treated to Joe Biden’s “Reichstag” speech in which the former president and the MAGA movement were pilloried and defamed as a “clear and present danger.”

All this — and more — is well-known and scarcely needs rehearsing. But it needs to be stressed, for those who remain skeptical or to some extent partisan, that what we are witnessing is a deliberate and well-coordinated plot by a diabolically clever and determined Deep State — aka the Democrat Party and Democrat-appointed judges, the 3-letter federal agencies, the media, and the digital platforms, and the vast sedimentary layer of unelected administrators on which the governing authority is founded.

The obvious intention is to transform America, as Obama promised, into a de facto socialist state. In the words of Robert Spencer, “we have the extended deep-state bureaucracy, and we have the dementia-ridden septuagenarian puppet in charge,” the twin hallmarks of Soviet state hegemony and the “final stage” of the Soviet-inspired, sclerotic form of socialism transplanted on American soil. Similarly, as Ron DeSantis’ former press secretary Christina Pushaw commented, “We are in the American version of the late Brezhnev era…‘Led’ by a doddering, paranoid, angry fool with aspirations to be a dictator and a sprawling unaccountable bureaucracy all too willing to prop him up.”

So the question is: what comes next? For something definitely is going to come next, and surely before the approaching mid-terms. Will Trump be taken into custody by the DOJ, even though it seems content to wait until after the mid-terms? Does the DOJ know something we don’t? Will there be further raids on figures associated with Trump, involving the seizure of documents, cell phones, and other types of presumably “incriminating” data? Will Marines be posted at polling stations in battleground states to ensure all goes according to Democrat plans? Will a national emergency be declared by a rogue president to eliminate the possibility of a legitimate vote? Will monkeypox save the day for the Democrats, giving us another cyclone of mail-in ballots? Will “unexpected” accidents occur to shield vote tabulation from observation?

Is something else, equally dire, equally portentous, in the offing? The Deep State is enormously resourceful and overweening patriot confidence in a sure-fire electoral victory must be hedged by realism, and countered by strictly applied voter integrity laws and a massive surge to the polls despite threats or ginned-up fears of viral infection or whatever else may feature in the Democrats’ war manual.

For there can be no doubt that something wicked this way comes and that it is coming soon. It seems that Paul Revere must ride again at electoral midnight or the Republic is lost to the militant aggression of the Democrats and their enablers, a putative “American” army that is in every significant respect a foreign army augmented by hired mercenaries and deployed by another clinically deranged autocrat, be he George III or Joe Biden.

Again, this is only laboring what should be obvious. Yet it is astonishing how many people fail to realize that the unimaginable is happening under their very noses, that the land of the free and the last stay of a great civilization is a hair’s breadth away from submitting to the ideological taxation of the unrepresented and returning to the status of a colony, this time a colony of the Left. Caveat civitas.