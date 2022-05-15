Columns

BREAKING: Shooting at California Church Leaves 1 Killed, at Least 4 Wounded

By Chris Queen May 15, 2022 6:51 PM ET
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

On Sunday afternoon, shortly before 1:30 PDT, a shooting took place inside Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and at least four others were wounded.

A short time later, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported that a suspect was detained onsite and may have also recovered the weapon involved in the shooting.

According to reports on Twitter, Geneva Presbyterian hosts a Taiwanese church, and the shooting took place during a lunch meeting of the Taiwanese congregation.

This is a breaking situation. Local authorities will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. local time, and we’ll have more details as soon as they become available.

Chris Queen

“I’ve been a writer as long as I’ve known what writing is,” says Chris Queen.

A lifelong Georgia resident and an alumnus of the University Of Georgia, Chris is an Editor and Columnist at PJ Media, where he has written for over 10 years. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine, as well as his personal website, chrisqueen.live.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado. He is the author of the book Neon Crosses.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].
Tags: CONSERVATISM
TRENDING
Editor's Choice