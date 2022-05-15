BREAKING: Shooting at California Church Leaves 1 Killed, at Least 4 Wounded

On Sunday afternoon, shortly before 1:30 PDT, a shooting took place inside Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and at least four others were wounded.

Dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26pm. Four victims have been critically wounded , one with minor injuries. All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

A short time later, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported that a suspect was detained onsite and may have also recovered the weapon involved in the shooting.

#OCSDPIO We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

According to reports on Twitter, Geneva Presbyterian hosts a Taiwanese church, and the shooting took place during a lunch meeting of the Taiwanese congregation.

This is a breaking situation. Local authorities will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. local time, and we’ll have more details as soon as they become available.