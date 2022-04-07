Adidas & Waffle House Debut New Golf Shoe — Just in Time for The Masters

It’s springtime in Georgia, and the azaleas are in bloom. The first full week in April means two things for us here in Georgia: thunderstorms and The Masters. And we’ve had both this week.

One of the most unique things to come along with this year’s Masters is a footwear collaboration you might not have ever imagined: Adidas and Waffle House.

Order up 🛎

Get them while they’re hot. Tour360 22 x Waffle House is available now.

“Friends don’t let friends eat pancakes”- @wafflehouseofficialhttps://t.co/KeJKcYis0l pic.twitter.com/xElm3opyaq — adidas Golf (@adidasGolf) April 7, 2022

I have to admit that like the TOUR360 22 x Waffle House. The stripes suggest a perfectly cooked waffle, and the Waffle House logo embroidered on the back of the shoes is a nice touch.

The way Adidas describes the shoes makes me want to leave work right now and drive to Waffle House for an All-Star.

Eating at Waffle House is an experience and we wanted to capture that in the creation of this shoe. The upper of this unique TOUR360 22 is an off-white “batter-like” colorway, similar to the batter that is constantly filling waffle irons at more than 1,900 Waffle House locations across the U.S. The familiar square shapes inside the waffles, normally the recipients of tasty toppings, are represented and embossed across the premium full-grain leather waterproof upper (one-year warranty) to give it an eye-catching design.

However, that $210 price tag is enough to scare many consumers away. I’d hate to spill syrup on my TOUR360 22 x Waffle House shoes while eating at my local Waffle House.

Honestly, I just want the box, which Adidas designed to look like a Waffle House! How cool is that?

But why Waffle House?

“We love this time of year because more than anything else it’s an unofficial start to the golf season for everyone,” Masun Denison, global footwear director for Adidas Golf, said in the press release. “Waffle House is such a well-known restaurant in Georgia and throughout the U.S., we knew it would be fun to partner with their team on a design that brings a piece of the famous restaurant to everyone, all in our flagship silhouette.”

The folks at Waffle House are equally excited about the shoe launch.

The real Pros play with Waffle Irons. That’s why we’ve partnered up with @adidasgolf to create a waffle-inspired golf shoe in honor the first major of the year. Available in Men’s and Women’s sizing at https://t.co/5gPfFGyY96 on April 7 pic.twitter.com/PT229L1zyN — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) April 4, 2022

“We couldn’t have asked for a better marriage between our signature waffles, the adidas TOUR360 22 golf shoe and our signature restaurants,” said Walt Ehmer, Waffle House president and CEO. “Who knew our famous, sweet cream waffles could also be so much fun to wear?”

The TOUR360 22 x Waffle House is a limited edition show, and you can order it starting April 7 on Adidas’ app or website, and they’re available at certain retailers.

Would you drop $210 on a pair of Adidas Waffle House shoes?

And if so, would you give me your box?