Manchin Lines Up With GOP Against Bill to Codify Abortion Into Law

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is continuing to cement his status as the Democrat whom conservatives love the most. After standing firm against Build Back Better and the Biden administration’s attempts to dismantle the filibuster, Manchin has joined GOP senators lining up against a Democrat effort to codify abortion into U.S. law.

The Hill reports that the legislation called for enshrining the “right to abortion” into federal law and would roll over any state restrictions on abortion. It passed the House last year, but Democrats needed 60 votes to advance the bill to debate. They fell short.

“Sadly it looks like the Supreme Court will limit abortion rights on the coming months. That’s why the bill is essential,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, according to The Hill.

The vote fell on party lines, with Manchin switching sides to vote with the GOP.

Even pro-choice Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) voted against the bill.

“I have long supported a woman’s right to choose, but my position is not without limits, and this partisan Women’s Health Protection Act simply goes too far. It would broadly supersede state laws and infringe on Americans’ religious freedoms,” stated Murkowski.

On the other side, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), who is supposed to be a pastor, voted in favor of the legislation, which is the most radical pro-abortion bill to come before Congress.

Y'all, @SenatorWarnock is supposed to be a pastor, but he voted for legislation that would codify abortion rights into U.S. law. He'll have to answer to God — and Georgia's voters — for speaking out in favor of killing babies. — Chris Queen (@ChrisQueen) March 1, 2022

“This is talking about stripping away every protection for every child in the womb from any state in the country,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) at a press conference. “This bill is the one-minute-from-infanticide bill. It mandates abortion in every state up to the moment of birth.”

“Despite the misleading title of the bill, it does anything but protect women’s health. This bill would not only make abortion legal until and after BIRTH for any reason, it would also nullify EVERY pro-life law in the country,” said Martha Zoller of the Georgia Life Alliance ahead of the Senate vote.

“Yet again our colleagues wish to demonstrate that the radical left fringe runs today’s Democratic Party,” declared Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The Women’s Health Protection Act came on the heels of the Supreme Court hearing oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization late last year. The Court’s ruling on that case could give states much broader latitude in banning or severely restricting abortions.

Needless to say, the Biden administration was chomping at the bit to express their disdain at GOP senators and Manchin standing up against the radical legislation.

“At a time when women’s access to reproductive health care is under increased assault in states across the country, it is extremely disappointing that Senate Republicans blocked passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would strengthen health care access and codify constitutional rights affirmed half a century ago by Roe v. Wade and in subsequent Supreme Court precedent,” read a statement from Jen Psaki.

Thank you, Sen. Manchin, for standing up and doing the right thing, regardless of party loyalty.