Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for COVID

The Queen of England has tested positive for COVID-19. Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday that 95-year old Queen Elizabeth II tested positive. According to CNN, the Queen is experiencing mild symptoms and intends to continue to perform light duties as she recovers and gets ready to celebrate her 70th year on the throne.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” the announcement from the palace stated.

The Queen isn’t the only person around her who has tested positive recently. The Buckingham Palace team didn’t elaborate on which staff members had gotten sick, but Prince Charles, her son and heir to the throne, tested positive just over a week ago, as did his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Across Twitter, we’ve seen people wish Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery.

I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 20, 2022

Sending prayers to Queen Elizabeth II. Hope she’ll get well soon from covid pic.twitter.com/fHutHrYRqZ — Lennie Arifin (@Lenillustration) February 20, 2022

On behalf of the people of Israel, I send Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II my best wishes for a full and speedy recovery. 🇮🇱🇬🇧 — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) February 20, 2022

The people & government of Taiwan wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II a speedy recovery & return to good health. We're confident Her Majesty will overcome this challenge with flying colors. https://t.co/B9eqNTGGUY — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) February 20, 2022

Naturally, we’ve also seen plenty of ugly behavior from Twitter users, but we probably shouldn’t expect any better from the vast majority of Twitter users.

CNN reported that the Queen has several events on her schedule where she may or may not appear depending upon how quickly she gets to 100%:

She has made plans to appear at a number of major engagements next month: a diplomatic reception at Windsor Castle on March 2, the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14; and a service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip at the same venue on March 29. While all are still a few weeks away, the Queen’s positive Covid-19 test may put her attendance in doubt.

Our prayers and well wishes are with Queen Elizabeth as she recovers.