Moderates Begin Targeting the Squad

By Chris Queen Feb 19, 2022 2:17 PM ET
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The influence of the Squad, that small but outspoken cadre of congressional Democrats, is no secret. The impact of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Presley (D-Mass.) has pulled the Biden administration and much of the rest of the party to the left.

Needless to say, the GOP is highlighting that leftward lurch in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, but moderate Democrats are beginning to target the Squad as well.

On Friday, my PJ Media colleague Rick Moran highlighted how the Squad’s approach is beginning to backfire on the Democrats.

“Democrats across the country are rethinking their embrace of some radical policies after realizing the real-world consequences of passing them: streets and cities that are less safe, lingering bitterness over unnecessary culture wars, and conflict and friction in our schools as learning the basics is given short shrift in favor of radical teachings on race, gender, and sex,” Rick wrote. “The Squad has pushed the boundaries of politics beyond the breaking point and Democrats are having a hard time figuring out how to get back to the center.”

Well, the Democrats are certainly trying. Fox News is reporting that Matt Bennett of the center-left organization Third Way has launched a new PAC called Shield PAC to help moderate Democrats — especially women — get elected without the Squad hurting their chances.

So far, his Shield PAC is backing 11 swing district Democrats – all women: Reps. Cindy Axne of Iowa, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Susie Lee of Nevada, Jennifer Wexton of Virginia, Sharice Davids of Kansas, Angie Craig of Minnesota, Susan Wild of Pennsylvania, Kim Schrier of Washington, Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey.

“They have got to push back very hard on the notion that most Democrats share the ideas of the far left, and they’ve got to be very clear about it,” Bennett said. “No, I do not want to defund the police. In fact, I think the police should get more funding.”

The GOP has often gleefully noted how the Squad has taken over the Democratic party, as well as how that’s beginning to hurt the Democrats.

“The radical views of The Squad are mainstream in today’s Democrat Party,” Republican National Committee spokesman Nathan Brand said to Fox News. “Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi have embraced their agenda, and as a result Democrats are staring down dismal poll numbers, discouraged voters, and defeat in November.”

The Democrats are already in a position to lose big in November, so the backlash against the Squad couldn’t have come at a more schadenfreudelicious time for anyone who’s rooting for GOP midterm victory.

Will it stop the Squad from doing what they’ve always done? Not for a second.

