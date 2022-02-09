Medical and Parenting Expert Jen Psaki Doles Out Advice on Masking Kids

The dominoes are falling on mask mandates. Blue states like California, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Oregon are ending mask mandates either for schools or for everyone in their respective states. My PJ Media colleagues Stacey Lennox and Matt Margolis have recently pointed out that Democrats are coming around on masks not because of the science but because of the politics.

In Georgia, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announced proposed legislation to ban mask mandates in the state’s school systems. Surely other red states will follow suit if they haven’t already.

As some school systems continue to ignore the science, concerned parents, and the wellbeing of students, in the coming days my office will be introducing legislation to give parents the final say on masking for their children.https://t.co/k7oRuqR0Am — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) February 9, 2022

So when it comes to masking kids at school, what are concerned parents to do? Turn to the experts, of course. And thank Science we have experts like Jen Psaki to tell parents what to do.

At Wednesday’s press briefing, a reporter asked Psaki, that all-knowing purveyor of wisdom, about what parents should do once states get rid of school mask mandates.

“Jen, given that the CDC guideline still remains that masking is recommended in schools, if you are a parent, a teacher, a student living in a state where that is no longer recommended, should you still follow the CDC guideline?” asked the reporter.

Let’s take a deep dive into Psaki’s response.

PSAKI: Parents, teachers, and students should still wear a mask in schools regardless of what any state has decided. pic.twitter.com/PVA7puYbEL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2022

“Well, this is where we would advise any American to follow the CDC guidelines,” Psaki began.

The interesting thing about CDC guidelines is that they’re just guidelines — they’re not law. They don’t supersede any law at the state or local level. And, let’s face it, they’re hard to keep up with because they change and sometimes don’t make sense.

“And as Dr. Walensky said, and you referenced, they’re constantly evaluating — right? — because the data is changing, the science is changing,” Psaki continued.

But I thought our deity of Science, as represented by the Great Prophet Dr. Fauci, was supposed to be an unchanging thing that we can always count on. If our god Science changes, how are we to know what to believe in?

After celebrating that cases — which we aren’t supposed to measure anymore, remember? — and hospitalizations are down, the brilliant Psaki decided to call out governors who are localizing mask mandate decisions.

“That’s why it’s also important to note the difference between leaders who are saying, ‘We’re going to leave it up to localities, local school districts to make decisions,’” she noted.

Between those leaders and … who else? She never said.

Then Psaki made a statement that was as nonsensical as anything she’s ever uttered.

“No parent who wants to send their kid with a mask should be penalized,” she declared with a straight face. “No teacher or — who wants to wear a mask should be penalized or school district who makes that choice should be penalized.”

No governor, school board, or superintendent who has declared an end to mask mandates has said that maskers would be “penalized.”

Let me say it louder for the people in the back: Nobody is going to penalize maskers the way pro-mandate administrators have gone after those who don’t want to slap a mask on their kid.

The idea that Psaki believes (and even says out loud) that the end of mask mandates means a crackdown on those who choose to don a mask is utterly ridiculous.

At the end of the day, who are you going to believe? Are you going to take advice from Jen Psaki, who thinks her recommendations are better than those of the governors who know their states, or will you trust the real science that we know: that kids are considerably less likely to get sick from and transmit COVID-19?

Parents, you know what’s best for your kids. If your state and local school systems do away with mask mandates, you do what you think you should. Don’t let any bureaucrat or useful idiot press secretary tell you what to do.