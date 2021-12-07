News & Politics

Judge in Georgia Blocks Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors

By Chris Queen Dec 07, 2021 3:20 PM ET
There’s good news out of Georgia for advocates for medical freedom: a federal judge has blocked the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors. This ruling comes after two other federal rulings last week. A judge in Kentucky granted a preliminary injunction to block the mandate in Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee, while a Louisiana judge blocked the mandate nationwide for healthcare workers.

This ruling blocks Biden’s mandate that employees of federal contractors nationwide. Companies like Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, and General Motors would have been affected by the mandate if it had been allowed to go into effect next month.

Georgia Public Broadcasting reports:

U.S. District Judge Stan Baker issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday against enforcing the nationwide vaccine requirement for individuals who have contracts with the federal government.

The millions of workers included under the umbrella would have been required to have received their final dose by Jan. 4.

The decision comes after Gov. Brian Kemp along with Attorney General Chris Carr joined a coalition of six other Republican-led states in filing similar lawsuits in an attempt to block the vaccine mandate through the courts.

Kemp and other Republicans argued that Biden does not have the constitutional power to require employees of businesses that do work with the federal government to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The federal court in South Georgia sided with Republicans on Tuesday.

“The Court acknowledges the tragic toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought throughout the nation and the globe,” Baker wrote. “However, even in times of crisis this Court must preserve the rule of law and ensure that all branches of government act within the bounds of their constitutionally granted authorities.”

Baker cited the Kentucky ruling in his own ruling. It’s worth noting that Baker is a Trump appointee.

This ruling is one more crack in the Biden administration’s attempts to force a COVID-19 vaccine on Americans. More lawsuits from other states are yet to be heard and ruled upon, including challenges in appellate courts and suits from states like Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Oklahoma.

