Arizona Moves for Restraining Order on Vaccine Mandate

The attorney general of Arizona is filing a request for a temporary restraining order to stop the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed the motion citing the federal government’s overreach on the vaccine requirement along with its willingness to allow illegal immigrants to enter into the country unvaccinated.

Fox News reports:

“Once a vaccine has been administered, it can never be undone,” Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement announcing the move. “The COVID-19 vaccine mandate is one of the greatest infringements upon individual liberty, federalism, and the separation of powers by any administration in our country’s history.”

The request for a temporary restraining order follows on the heels of a suit that the state filed against the Biden administration last month. In that suit, the state pointed out that the administration’s policies actually give illegals preferential treatment over citizens:

The Executive Branch has adopted an unconstitutional policy of favoring aliens that have unlawfully entered the United States over actual U.S. citizens, both native and foreign born, with the inalienable right to live here. In doing so, the Biden administration respected the putative rights of those illegally entering the United States, while simultaneously showing contempt for the actual rights of U.S. citizens. This preference is unlawful and violated the Equal Protection Clause.

The request for the temporary restraining order points out the fact that the October 27 deadline for federal contractors to receive the virus is drawing near. An amendment to the request makes the claim that the mandate violates the rights of workers and could do damage to the state’s economy.

According to the request, businesses in Arizona could be forced to fire employees and cited surveys stating that, “85% of businesses said it would make retaining employees more difficult and 89% said some employees would quit.”

Arizona has already tried to add a prohibition on vaccine mandates to the state’s funding for public universities, but a Superior Court judge struck down the move last month. Brnovich has pledged to appeal that ruling.

President Biden has expressed his frustration with those who have chosen not to have the vaccination:

“We’ve been patient but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said from the White House. “This is not about freedom or personal choice. It’s about protecting yourself and those around you.”

Biden has also blown off criticisms of the mandate, accusing those who don’t want to blindly follow a government mandate of playing politics. He has even mocked those who hold that they’re free not to get a COVID shot.

The backlash against Biden and his COVID vaccine mandate is happening all over the country, and it will be interesting to see how it continues to play out. Will other states follow Arizona? Will individual companies and organizations stand up? Get out the popcorn, because I think we’ll see more resistance to Biden’s mandate.