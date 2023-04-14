Air Force Academy Cadets Don’t Know What Their Oath to the Constitution Means

U.S. Air Force Academy cadets reportedly don’t understand what the oath they take to uphold the Constitution even means. Apparently, the U.S. military is so busy implementing pro-LGBTQ initiatives and critical race theory programs that it forgot to teach cadets what their job is as American servicemen and women.

The Daily Caller reported on April 12:

The Air Force Academy rolled out a new program aimed at reducing perceptions of politicization in the military… Cadets at the academy said they did not understand what their oath to uphold the Constitution actually meant… Administrators and a cadet at the Air Force Academy think a new program focused on informing cadets what the oath to uphold the Constitution means for members of the military will help combat trends in politicization and partisanship among military officials.

It might be too little too late to restore Americans’ faith in a military headed by our senile commander-in-chief Joe Biden, Gen. Mark “Wreck-It Ralph” Milley, and the ever-incompetent Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Daily Caller again:

The project aims to instill a “democracy ethos” in emerging Air Force officers as politicization and partisanship in the active duty force and among veterans has colored Americans’ view of the military.

Let’s hope the program’s concept of democracy isn’t similar to that of the anti-constitutional and very woke Democrats, who never stop blathering about “democracy.” And maybe the Academy could mention that America has always been a republic, not a democracy.

MRCTV’s Nick Kangadis noted that a graduating Air Force Academy senior said, “We took the oath of office on our first day at [the Academy], but no one explained it to us.” I bet “white rage” and systemic racism and sexism were explained, though.

Of course, a lack of understanding of the Constitution because of bad or insufficient education on the topic isn’t, unfortunately, limited to the Air Force Academy. Many if not most conservatives absolutely believe in unconstitutional programs like Medicare nowadays. The point is that, whether leftist or conservative, the overwhelming majority of Americans pick and choose which parts of the Constitution they believe in following — most without even knowing that’s what they’re doing.

America has the greatest Constitution in history, and a significant part of our problems in this nation today comes from the government not abiding by the Constitution. It’s high time for the Air Force Academy and schools and families around the nation to study and understand the document upon which our Republic is founded.

