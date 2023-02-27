After Bashing Natural Gas, Oregon Gov. Installs $300K Natural Gas Generator at Mansion

In the latest example of leftist elites making rules for thee and not for me, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, who campaigned on her goal to restrict natural gas use for Oregonians, is reportedly having a $300,000+ natural gas generator installed at the gubernatorial mansion.

Just as Bill Gates isn’t going to switch to a diet of grasshoppers and climate alarmists travel the world in polluting private jets, Oregon’s Democrat governor evidently believes natural gas restrictions are only for peon ordinary citizens, not for special politicians like her (though she’s happy for citizens to pay for her mansion improvements). The Post Millennial reported Feb. 27 that Kotek is having a dual natural gas and propane backup generator installed at the official governor’s mansion, Mahonia Hall. Yet, while campaigning for governor, Kotek “stressed the importance of making it easier for Oregonians to buy and charge electric vehicles” and claimed that reducing natural gas use would be a focus for her, The Post Millennial said.

The Tina for Oregon campaign website still lists this priority: “Transition away from the use of fossil fuels like methane gas in homes and commercial buildings.” The site also boasts, “Tina put Oregon on a path to 100% clean electricity by 2040.” But 100% would appear to be an exaggeration if a pricey natural gas generator is running at the gubernatorial mansion.

The Post Millennial cited the City of Salem permit and the official bid. The former says the project is “Adding piping from existing NG (natural gas) Utilities to new generator.” Meanwhile, the official bid says, “The project includes updating the utility service with backup emergency dual natural gas and propane. Adds a full building services generator to the facility for power, should normal utility power fail.”

This project of Kotek’s will cost a whopping $308,934, which talk radio host Lars Larson told The Post Millennial is four times what it “should reasonably cost” at the very least, based on what the contractors he consulted said. The Post Millennial said the project will further include the addition of a “500-gallon propane tank” and a new outdoor concrete pad, “covered with a new pergola structure.” It is to be presumed Oregon’s taxpayers are footing the bill, since the official bid’s listed purchaser is the state Department of Administrative Services’ Kelly Mann.

Kotek “made history” in November 2022 as one of the two first lesbian governors elected in America. I guess this is just another story of a Democrat diversity hire proving to be a hypocritical incompetent?