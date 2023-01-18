‘Extraterrestrial’: John Kerry Says Davos Attendees Are Involved in ‘Saving the Planet’

Behold, the messiah has come! Democrat politician, U.S. climate envoy, and failed presidential candidate John Kerry waxed poetic to his fellow attendees at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos 2023 conference, saying how “extraterrestrial” it was that such a “select group of human beings” had gathered together to engage in “saving the planet.” At least Kerry has kept his ambitions reasonable and achievable…

[Kerry:] It’s pretty extraordinary that we, a select group of human beings, because of whatever touched us at some point in our lives, are able to sit in a room and come together and actually talk about saving the planet. I mean, it’s so almost extraterrestrial to think about “saving the planet.” If you said that to most people, most people they think you’re just a crazy, tree-hugging, lefty, liberal—you know—do-good or whatever…but really, that’s where we are!

John Kerry to the elites gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos: "It's pretty extraordinary that we, a select group of human beings…are able to sit in a room and come together and actually talk about saving the planet." pic.twitter.com/ZjHabcg8Oo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 17, 2023

But Kerry also prophesied climate doom during his Davos talk, according to CNBC. “I’m convinced we will get to a low-carbon, no-carbon economy — we’re going to get there because we have to,” he pontificated. “I am not convinced we’re going to get there in time to do what the scientists said, which is avoid the worst consequences of the crisis.” And, unsurprisingly, saving the planet requires lots of money. Because Kerry is a selfless idealist totally uninfluenced by financial incentives.

“So, how do we get there?” Kerry asked. “Well, the lesson I’ve learned in the last years and I learned it as secretary [of State] and I’ve learned it since, reinforced in spades, is: money, money, money, money, money, money, money. And I’m sorry to say that.” Very believable, John. Don’t mind the fact that climate alarmists have been wrong for 50 years. And did he mention he needs money?

Interestingly, another failed Democrat presidential candidate, Al Gore, also demanded more money for fighting “climate change” at Davos.

Kerry was previously accused of lying about a self-inflicted wound to get a medal in Vietnam. He also gave sensitive military information from U.S. ally Israel to Israel’s enemy Iran, according to a leaked tape. And Kerry just told CNBC at the WEF conference that the U.S. should work with genocidal China to fight supposed “climate change.” Kerry seems either unaware or unconcerned that China is the biggest polluter in the world and totally uninterested in changing that. By the way, did he say he needed money?

Somehow I don’t think Kerry is a good candidate to save the planet. As JunkScience’s Steve Milloy commented, “Our government is manned by lunatics.”