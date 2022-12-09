Kill the Babies: Dem Senators Propose Bill With $350M for Abortion Travel

Forget the economic crisis or border crisis. The Democrat party is worried about a different “crisis” — restrictions on abortions. “Every woman deserves to have control over her own body,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) proclaimed as she proposed new legislation to fund abortion travel. Apparently, the same party that supported forced COVID-19 vaccination is now all worked up about a woman’s right to control her own body (the baby’s body apparently being entirely unimportant).

Murray and Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) are co-sponsoring a bill, the Reproductive Health Travel Fund Act, to provide $350 million per year to “non-profits or community-based organizations that assist individuals seeking abortions.” The grant program would apply beginning in Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 through FY2027.

Baldwin’s Dec. 8 press release detailed, “Specifically, the bill would allow the Treasury Secretary to award grants to eligible entities to pay for travel-related expenses and logistical support for individuals accessing abortion services.” Funded services could include childcare (appreciate the irony of that), doula care, lodging, translation services, meals, round trip travel, and patient “information services,” the press release said.

”Right now in states across the country, Americans are unable to make their own health care decisions,” Baldwin claimed (“healthcare” simply meaning abortions, of course). “Women in states like Wisconsin are being forced to travel out of state just to see a doctor for critical health care, including abortion. And for too many, the cost of travel, child care, overnight housing, and time away from work puts safe, comprehensive reproductive care totally out of reach.” So Baldwin wants care for children outside the womb in order to murder children inside the womb?

The press release also included praise for the bill from OB/GYNs and the Associate Medical Director of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, among others. Planned Parenthood has a vested financial interest in increasing abortions, of course.

Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.) also authored a version of the abortion funding bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.

This shameful bill looking to facilitate the murder of unborn babies is supported by the following groups, according to the press release:

”National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice, Power to Decide, National Network of Abortion Funds, Physicians for Reproductive Health, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, National Partnership for Women and Families, NARAL, Center for Reproductive Rights, National Women’s Law Center, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association, Catholics for Choice, the National Council of Jewish Women, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and WMF Wisconsin.”

The Catholic association is particularly disturbing, since Catholics are forbidden from supporting abortion. But no matter what the affiliation (or lack thereof), that’s a lot of power and money aligned against the unborn.