Why Is Twitter Aggressively Insisting Votes Can’t All Be Counted on Election Night?

“People shouldn’t think of ‘election night’ anymore, rather ‘election week.’”

Remember when election results were expected on election night instead of three weeks afterward? Well, Twitter would sure like you to forget that, because the pro-censorship social media platform is aggressively pushing the narrative that 2022 election results will not be available for days after election night. The above quote about “election week” is from leftist “fact-checker” PolitiFact—and directly from Twitter’s election resources.

Tech companies censored the Hunter Biden laptop scandal before the 2020 election in a way that potentially changed election results. Twitter also was recently revealed to have colluded with the government to censor Americans.

Twitter already announced in August it would be targeting supposed “misleading information about elections and civic events,” and now the platform is bombarding users with claims that election results cannot be tabulated in one night. Maybe we should ask European countries what their secret is, that they can magically produce election results in one day. I’m guessing it involves pixie dust and fewer mail-in ballots.

“Americans may not know on election night which party will control the House or Senate in 2023,” Twitter’s PolitiFact quote warned. As Republicans like Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance are projected to win their high-profile races, Twitter and PolitiFact claim, “Results for some Senate and gubernatorial races may not be known on midterm election night. That’s partly because states have different rules on when they can begin processing mail ballots as well as different ways of voting.” So why haven’t other states learned to have all counts in by election night, like Florida did in 2020?

Twitter also has a section on “Why US elections are safe and reliable.” In that section, Twitter opines, “Voter fraud is rare in US elections,” including for “absentee balloting,” citing left-wing Reuters and The Associated Press. I wonder if Twitter censored any Democrats for insisting the 2016 election of Donald Trump was illegitimate, or, as with major networks, Twitter is only targeting Republican “election deniers”?

But PolitiFact isn’t the only leftist entity Twitter cites to assure you that “Election Week” will be safe and secure. Twitter also quotes ABC News to assert that taking “days” to count votes “doesn’t indicate there’s automatically something to mistrust about the results.” But after Trump’s 2016 election victory, ABC provided Democrats an uncritical platform to call Trump’s election “illegitimate.”

What does Twitter know that it doesn’t want us to know?