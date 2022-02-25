The Battle for Kyiv Is Underway

The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was attacked by Russian military forces on Friday. The New York Times reported:

After a day of heavy shelling and ground fighting in cities and towns across Ukraine on Thursday, Russia turned its attention to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, on Friday. Missile strikes hammered the city overnight and a Russian rocket fragment landed on a residential building, injuring at least three people, according to the mayor of Kyiv.

Armored vehicles began inching toward the capitol as air raid sirens blared across the city early Friday morning.

Morning in Kyiv. Air raid sirens heard throughout the capital city. Russian tanks are expected to invade the city today. #UkraineRussiaConflict pic.twitter.com/iGqVOAVajU — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) February 25, 2022

People used the subway to shelter themselves from potential missile strikes, as others waited In traffic in hopes to get as far away from the city as possible.

Kyiv subway after a night of shelling and air raid sirens this morning #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/MeacG8KaI5 — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) February 25, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted on staying in Kyiv despite saying that he is a target.



This was the second day of Russia’s attempt to take over Ukraine. The United States has been imposing economic sanctions, and other military forces in Eastern Europe have been largely hands-off.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to PJ Media for further updates.