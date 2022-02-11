Reports: Americans Told to Leave Ukraine as Russia Could Invade Next Week

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly decided to invade Ukraine, presumably next week, according to PBS.

“US officials anticipate a horrific, bloody campaign that begins with two days or aerial bombardment and electronic warfare, followed by an invasion, with the possible goal of regime change,” PBS Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent Nick Schifrin tweeted Friday.

NEW: The US believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, and has communicated that decision to the Russian military, three Western and defense officials tell me. — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) February 11, 2022

There’s been major speculation for weeks that Russia and Ukraine are on the brink of war on their border, which prompted the State Department to tell people not to travel to Ukraine.

However, the White House is warning U.S. citizens to evacuate within the next day or two through commercial or private aircraft, as National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a briefing that there is “no prospect” that the United States military can rescue people” once the shooting begins.

#BREAKING: U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says U.S. citizens in Ukraine need to "leave as soon as possible &, in any event, the next 24 to 48 hours…The risk is now high enough & the threat is now immediate enough[.]" He adds there's "no prospect" you'll be rescued pic.twitter.com/tybSczqZnt — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 11, 2022

Sullivan will not confirm or deny the report but asserted that an invasion could begin before the Olympics are over.

According to CNN, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will be ordering the deployment of 3,000 more troops to Poland, despite already having sent 1,700 there already.