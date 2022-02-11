News & Politics

Reports: Americans Told to Leave Ukraine as Russia Could Invade Next Week

By Cameron Arcand Feb 11, 2022 3:32 PM ET
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly decided to invade Ukraine, presumably next week, according to PBS.

“US officials anticipate a horrific, bloody campaign that begins with two days or aerial bombardment and electronic warfare, followed by an invasion, with the possible goal of regime change,” PBS Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent Nick Schifrin tweeted Friday.

There’s been major speculation for weeks that Russia and Ukraine are on the brink of war on their border, which prompted the State Department to tell people not to travel to Ukraine.

However, the White House is warning U.S. citizens to evacuate within the next day or two through commercial or private aircraft, as National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a briefing that there is “no prospect” that the United States military can rescue people” once the shooting begins.

Sullivan will not confirm or deny the report but asserted that an invasion could begin before the Olympics are over.

According to CNN, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will be ordering the deployment of 3,000 more troops to Poland, despite already having sent 1,700 there already.

