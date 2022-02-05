Pence: "I Had No Right to Overturn the Election."

Former Vice President Mike Pence has guts.

While speaking with the Federalist Society in Florida on Friday, he did not mince words when discussing the certification of the 2020 election.

“There are those in our party who believe that as the presiding officer over the joint session of Congress, I possessed unilateral authority to reject electoral college votes. And I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to ‘overturn the election,'” he said, according to the Hill.

“President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election,” he added.

“The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone. Frankly there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”

“Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election. And Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024,” he continued on.

Those who follow Pence closely know that he is one of the most principled conservative leaders in the United States, even when it’s unpopular. He stood by former President Donald Trump’s side throughout his entire presidency and only went against him publicly when it came to following the constitution.

The narrative from Trump is that Pence betrayed him. It was the other way around, and Trump turned his supporters against his vice president.

If Pence did not do his job, make no mistake that the country would have descended into complete chaos.

“Actually, what they are saying, is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away,” Trump said in a statement on Jan. 31.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!”

Pence took the right approach by breaking from Trump on this issue while still maintaining loyalty to his principles. Unlike Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), he has not basked in the glory of left-wing media attention and martyrdom.

Both parties are still living in the past when it comes to the 2020 election, and it’s time to move on.

For those who are looking to take tangible action, they should stop attempting to build a political time machine and start talking to state-level lawmakers about election processes. If they don’t like what they hear, then they can choose to run for office. That’s how America works.

It’s now 2022, which makes it laughable that anybody is still discussing the last election. There are midterms in November followed by a presidential election in 2024. President Joe Biden and the Democrats have dug this country into a hole, so that needs to be the primary focus for Americans who are seeking a conservative future for their families.