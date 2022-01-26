BREAKING: Supreme Court Justice Announces Retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring at 83 years old.

Breyer is expected to leave his position in October, which is when the current term ends, according to NBC News.

He is a liberal justice, which means that President Joe Biden’s first appointment will likely be someone with a similar progressive legal ideology.

According to NBC News, U.S. circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger would be in the running.

The court currently has a 6-3 conservative majority, and that will not change with his retirement.

“It has always been the decision of any Supreme Court Justice if and when they decide to retire, and how they want to announce it, and that remains the case today. We have no additional details or information to share from @WhiteHouse,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said about the news.