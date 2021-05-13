Could This Obscure Legal Case Change Control of the Senate?

Michael Daugherty knows all about the deep state. In 2013 he faced civil charges when patient information from his company, LabMD, was stolen by cybercriminals posing as a cyber intelligence firm. His company didn’t post it or leak it, and it eventually turned out that the Federal Trade Commission was involved, and it was a set-up.

He fought and beat the charges and ended up writing the book, The Devil Inside the Beltway, about his ordeal. In the process, he forced changes at the FTC regarding how it treats citizens through what amounted to prosecution by putting innocent people through a grueling process forcing them to quit fighting just to limit their financial hit.

Now Daugherty is fighting a different fight in Georgia. He’s bringing a case unlike any other in the quest to determine what happened in the Georgia Senate 2020/2021 runoff election that put two far-left Democrats into the Senate from what was a red state.

The case alleges the runoff election for the GA U.S. Senate seats, which was certified in February of this year, was illegally executed on many levels. Illegal elections do not generate confidence in American democracy and moreover the result may not accurately reflect the will of GA voters. The lawsuit calls for a new election based on paper ballots as provided in Georgia law. Daugherty’s concern is that if Americans cannot be confident in their elections, what is the rest of the world supposed to think? “The case does not rely solely on the anecdotal evidence of ballot harvesting, dead citizens voting, or stuffed ballot boxes to seek to overturn an election. This case is different because it involves a solid, objective examination of whether the voting machines used in the election meet the required GA statutory standards. From what I have seen, the answer is — they do not. If so, the election should be invalidated,” declared Daugherty.

Daugherty stresses that he is not blaming any particular election machine vendor. He is saying that the objective evidence he has seen is that the machines used and the procedures employed suggest they don’t meet Georgia’s legal standards, along with other issues with how the elections were conducted.

He filed suit against Georgia election boards in January. Powerhouse Democrat-leaning law firm Perkins Coie reportedly is attempting to enter the fray against his suit. The Democrats are already worried that Biden’s agenda is hanging by a thread. One untimely departure would hand control of the 50-50 Senate to the Republicans.

The stakes in Daugherty’s case are obviously high. Should the case proceed, so will discovery. Evidence one way or another will come to light. Can Daugherty win, as he eventually did in his 2008 case? It’s possible that one or both of the January 2021 Georgia runoff elections, both won by Democrats, could be vacated. Then control of the Senate flips to the Republicans until new elections are held. The Democrats may not win those again, not after America has gotten a taste of just how far left Biden’s Democrats intend to push the country. If Daugherty is right they may not have won them in the first place.