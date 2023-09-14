The Corporate State Media's Blackout on Biden Dementia Speculation Is Shattering

Everyone who believes their lying eyes knows without any doubt that the alleged president who actually isn’t in charge of anything has severe, advanced dementia, and has known for years at this point — everyone, that is, aside from MSNBC/The New York Times/Washington Post consumers.

But now it seems that the corporate state media is having that conversation, albeit in euphemistic terms. David Ignatius is nothing if not the consummate Democrat Party loyalist, so his recent column on forcing Joe Biden out of office is notable in its tepid forthrightness.

Via The Washington Post (emphasis added):

I don’t think Biden and Vice President Harris should run for reelection. It’s painful to say that, given my admiration for much of what they have accomplished. But if he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement — which was stopping Trump. Biden wrote his political testament in his inaugural address: “When our days are through, our children and our children’s children will say of us: They gave their best, they did their duty, they healed a broken land.” Mr. President, maybe this is that moment when duty has been served… Biden would carry two big liabilities into a 2024 campaign. He would be 82 when he began a second term. According to a recent Associated Press-NORC poll, 77 percent of the public, including 69 percent of Democrats, think he’s too old to be effective for four more years. Biden’s age isn’t just a Fox News trope; it’s been the subject of dinner-table conversations across America this summer. Because of their concerns about Biden’s age, voters would sensibly focus on his presumptive running mate, Harris. She is less popular than Biden, with a 39.5 percent approval rating, according to polling website FiveThirtyEight. Harris has many laudable qualities, but the simple fact is that she has failed to gain traction in the country or even within her own party.

Note the euphemistic argument, now more and more common in Democrat circles, that Biden is “too old” to run. This is nonsense; his age is not the crucial factor, but rather his dementia. Alas, the apparatchiks can’t be made to make such an obvious observation that their alleged leader is senile, so this is as explicit of an acknowledgment of his cognitive state as we could ever expect to get.

It’s been a truly sick display of political cowardice and avarice watching the corporate state media brush Brandon’s very obvious cognitive decline — which was well-evident long before he was allegedly elected president — under the rug. It’s been something akin to a dark family secret left unspoken for decades while the victims (the American public in this analogy) are made to suffer in silence.

Doubtless, because of his platform and his unspoken role as Biden’s cheerleader, Ignatius received a barrage of outraged phone calls and emails from his own team yesterday.

But this is not a profile in courage. Ignatius deserves no credit. The reason these talking heads and Beltway pundits are floating the possibility that Brandon’s use-by date has expired is not a sense of patriotic duty. They have none of that. Nor is it honesty, which they also sorely lack.

It’s that no matter the torrential downpouring of propaganda from their outlets and a brutally enforced narrative, the American people at large are no longer willing to go along with the denial of reality.

Biden’s dementia becomes more apparent by the day. And the polling is beginning to reflect the realization, apparently even among some percentage of loyal Democrat partisans, that they’re running a war horse that should’ve been sold to the glue factory long ago.