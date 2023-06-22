BBC Propaganda: Migrant Welcomed Into England, Learns What Racism Is

Self-flagellating British state media BBC recently played the world’s smallest violin for the persecuted refugees whom the evil UK welcomes into its embrace. There, it offers them the full opportunities available to any native-born citizen — only to victimize them with its bigotry.

Via BBC:

I went straight to grammar school. It turned out to be one of the worst experiences of my life. It was terrible. Discrimination, straight away. From the teachers and the kids. The kids were the worst, I had to leave. I was only there for nine months. I would hear the parents say to the kids ‘don’t not sit next to him in class’. Remember those old desks where you could lift up the lid? They used to… I can’t even go through it now, but it was bad. The teacher would not understand why I was cross. I used to get sent to the headmaster. He didn’t do much. You’re here, so put up with it… I didn’t know what racism was until I came here. I was brought up in a white school in Jamaica, and I never had a problem.

Did this individual experience racial discrimination to the degree that he describes after coming to England? It’s possible. But anyone who has any international experience knows well that the West is the least racist of all human civilizations in world history.

Not only is (or perhaps was, until the Equity™ people took over) an ethos of individual merit enforced by social convention in the West, but the law is also replete with explicit bans on racial discrimination.

As I relay in my recently published memoir, Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, the menopausal banker-turned-headmistress at a Thai school where I once worked asked me to find a foreign English teacher. I asked her for more specifics in terms of qualifications, but she declined to provide them.

After receiving a deluge of emails from Filipinos, which were all rejected on the grounds that they were Filipinos, I finally got a response from a gentleman from Texas. He had all the right qualifications and then some, like a master’s degree and extensive experience teaching in Thailand.

Happy to have finally gotten a response from a native speaker with the credentials, I approached my boss with his profile and documents, which included a headshot (all schools in Asia generally require a headshot with any application).

“No blacks,” she said after glancing at the candidate for about a half of a second. This was in full view and earshot of several English-speaking Thai staff, none of whom even looked up for a moment from their work.

“He’ll scare the children,” she added, blissfully unaware that, had she done the same thing in the United States, she would have just subjected the school to a multi-million-dollar lawsuit.

That’s how things work outside of the West.