RFK Jr. Pledges to Pardon Julian Assange if Elected

2024 presidential candidate RFK Jr. recently promised that he would deliver a long-overdue presidential pardon to Julian Assange if elected in 2024.

“Instead of championing free speech, the U.S. actively persecutes journalists and whistleblowers. I’ll pardon brave truth-tellers like Julian Assange and investigate the corruption and crimes they exposed. This isn’t the Soviet Union. The America I love doesn’t imprison dissidents,” the candidate Tweeted on May 2.

Instead of championing free speech, the U.S. actively persecutes journalists and whistleblowers. I’ll pardon brave truth-tellers like Julian Assange and investigate the corruption and crimes they exposed. This isn’t the Soviet Union. The America I love doesn’t imprison… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 2, 2023

It's Friday. Joe Biden just fired the @CDCDirector. Why? Because #Kennedy24 is trending AGAIN. We are on fire, RFK nation. The pressure is working. Keep it going. Let's get Julian Assange out of prison next. Join us. #AllTheWayWithRFK #FreeAssange https://t.co/5vviaHfryF pic.twitter.com/wnpaETZe6m — RFK Jr for President (@Rfk4POTUS) May 5, 2023

There is no issue on which the two-party duopoly is more immovably united than on their shared passion for prosecuting any journalist who exposes their myriad scams and schemes.

While cheerleading Democracy™, the Democrat Party oversees the brutal, immoral decades-long persecution of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange for his alleged crimes of exposing the government’s Iraq War lies and Hillary Clinton’s corruption, among other important revelations over the years.

For his work, Assange has been treated to indefinite detention in a UK prison at the behest of the U.S. authorities with no chance of a fair trial to exonerate himself.

Meanwhile, the self-appointed saviors of Democracy™ refuse to touch the issue with a ten-foot pole.

On World Press Freedom day @codepink demonstrators invade the stage to confront Anthony Blinken over the continued persecution of Julian Assange for basic journalistic practices "On this day it is impossible not to call for the release of Julian Assange" @medeabenjamin #WPFD pic.twitter.com/vp2n1zo9Fo — Defend Assange Campaign (@DefendAssange) May 3, 2023

Watch these slimy creatures refuse to even make eye contact while, in the clip with Blinken, beefy security guards drag the protester off the stage so they can continue their theater performance.

Trump had every opportunity in late 2020 and early 2021 to pardon Assange before he left office. His supporters, in fact, pleaded both in public and in private for the pardon that never came.

Similarly, Trump could have preemptively pardoned all the January 6 protesters currently rotting in D.C. gulags, including the Proud Boys recently convicted of seditious conspiracy. Multiple presidents throughout history have issued preemptive pardons.

Instead of doing the right thing, Trump listened to his toxic Swamp advisors like, presumably, his son-in-law and Wall St. proxy Jared Kushner, who were plugged into donor networks opposed to the grassroots right. Permitting pardons of Assange and/or Jan 6 protesters would, in their view, have set a dangerous precedent. They would much rather make examples of them.

(To add insult to injury, Kushner’s corrupt daddy, Charles Kushner, got a Trump pardon.)

All of this demonstrates that Trump is entirely a self-interested narcissist who won’t even help his most loyal supporters in their time of greatest need when all that would be needed is a flick of the pen.

A real leader rewards loyalty among his most diehard supporters in kind. Whatever Trump is, he’s not that, and there is no reason to believe the eighty-year-old currently in office will suddenly become that overnight if elected to office again.